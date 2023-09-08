JEANNETTE — Jefferson-Morgan’s Deakyn Dehoet returned a kickoff for a touchdown, but Jeannette pulled away with a 31-20 victory over the Rockets in non-conference play Friday night.
Dehoet was on the receiving end of a 49-yard touchdown pass from Houston Guesman in the fourth quarter.
Collin Bisceglia scored on a 39-yard run in the fourth, but the Jayhawks (2-1) had built up too much of a lead.
Noah Sanders scored three touchdowns for Jeannette. Austin Emery added kicked a field goal in the second quarter to increase the home team’s lead to 17-0 before Dehoet’s return.
Bisceglia gained 81 yards on 15 carries and Guseman was 11 of 16 for 103 yards.
Jefferson-Morgan's record fell to 1-2.
