Today’s “When Sports Were Played” goes back to May 29, 1986, when Fort Cherry’s baseball team, which had pulled out a close win in the semifinals, won the WPIAL Class AA championship in rather easy fashion over Ford City.
LYNDORA – There was to be no late-inning offensive heroics or game-saving pitching efforts in this final game.
This was one was decided early. The Fort Cherry hitters made sure of it.
Using four-run first and second innings, the Fort Cherry baseball team cruised to an 8-5 victory over Ford City Thursday afternoon at Pullman Park to capture the WPIAL Class AA championship. The Rangers, who won a hard-fought 5-4 decision over Jefferson-Morgan in the semifinals Wednesday, wasted little time in exerting the powerful hitting attack and steady defense which has enabled them to win 18 consecutive games.
Fored City, on the strength of a single, a walk and an error by Rangers second baseman Terry Dalverny, loaded the bases with one out in the first inning against Fort Cherry starter Jeff Lukan. But the Rangers, who faced two similar situations against Jefferson-Morgan in qualifying for the final game, neatly avoided the possible disaster when Lukan got Sabres first baseman Brian McCollim to hit into a crucial shortstop-to-home-to-first double play.
It was the lift Fort Cherry needed.
The Rangers wasted little time in capitalizing on their good fortune, scoring four runs in the first on an infield single by Brad Tokar, back-to-back triples by third baseman Rich Borella and shortstop Sam Baldigowski, a walk to Lukan and an RBI triple by first baseman Tom Lhereau, which chased Ford City starting pitcher Tate Martin from the mound.
“The hitting came through for us early today,” said Rangers coach Jim Yanosik. “I think getting the double play in the first inning took a lot of pressure off the kids. And then we jumped out and got those runs early, it was especially big. When you get a lead like that, it’s a whole lot easier to play the game.”
Fort Cherry doubled its four-run lead in the second as Ford City relief pitcher Tom Bower walked designated hitter Mat Andrews and Tokar followed with a bunt single. Bower walked another and hit Borella with a pitch. Then left fielder Dave Clark drilled a two-run single to center and catcher Dave Donati followed with an RBI single to left to give Fort Cherry a commanding eight-run lead.
“I think getting out of the first inning without giving up a run gave everyone a big lift,” said Tokar, the offensive catalyst in the game. “I definitely think the double play picked us up as a team. Everybody got loose after we scored a few runs and we started to play better from then on.”
Despite the eight-run deficit, the Sabres refused to die.
Ford City got two runs back in the third inning as second baseman Rhett Hellgren and center fielder Bryan Gilbertson hit singles and Martin belted a triple.
The Sabres cut Fort Cherry’s lead to 8-3 in the fourth when catcher George Duckstein scored on a double by right fielder Steve Pore. But that was as close as Ford City would get until the seventh inning.
“It’s a shame we fell so far behind that early in the game,” said Sabres coach Don Mains. “The kids came back, but we were just too far behind them. We still have a chance to come back though in the state tournament.”
Although they will enter the PIAA tournament as district champions, the Rangers want to savor one of their finest moments.
“I think the win over Jefferson-Morgan … the way we won over them was a big factor today,” said the elated Yanosik. “The emotion definitely carried over today. We’ve never won a WPIAL baseball championship at Fort Cherry and to be a part of this is just great.
“I thought Jeff Lukan pitched an outstanding game for us and when we got the big lead there’s always the tendency to let up a little. But this group has been just a joy to work with. They work and they work and they play aggressive and it all paid off.”
Trailing 8-3 going to the seventh, Ford City mounted a last-ditch effort to grab the title. Singles by relief pitcher Dennis Harriger, who struck out five in two innings, and Martin gave the Sabres new life.
McCollim and Pore added singles to cut Fort Cherry’s lead to 8-5, but Rangers relief ace sophomore Dave Snatchko got Bower to fly out to left fielder Dave Clark to end the rally and the game.
For Snatchko, it was his third save in three playoff appearances.
“I really never thought our lead was in jeopardy after we got the big lead,” said Yanosik. “These guys have a lot of confidence and when they relax they can really play some baseball.
“The pressure was off a little today because we already qualified for states. But you always come to win. That’s the name of the game.”