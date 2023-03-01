Name: Braedon Welsh
Name: Braedon Welsh
School: Fort Cherry
Class: Sophomore
Sport: Wrestling
Welsh’s week: The 172-pounder for the Rangers was one of three local wrestlers to win a gold medal in the WPIAL Class 2A Championships this past weekend.
Welsh was the top seed in the weight class and received a first-round bye. He pinned Jeremy Hughley of Valley and followed it up with a pin of Jesse Turner of Ligonier Valley in the quarterfinals. Next up was Tristan Ice of Southmoreland, who went down with a pin by Welsh.
He finished off the tournament with a 5-0 shutout of Isaac Lacinski of Burrell.
The four wins moved Welsh’s record to 36-3, with the three losses coming against Class 3A competition.
“Going into my finals match, I was a little nervous,” said Welsh. “When we wrestled before, it’s always been a close match. So I was a little nervous but I didn’t let it get to me.”
Welsh said the plan was to get to his shots against Lacinski and not let the Burrell sophomore take the offensive. Welsh got the first takedown, rode Lacinski out the remainder of the first period.
Welsh escaped early in the second period, then took Lacinski down for a 5-0 lead.
Welsh said winning two more titles is on his bucket list.
“So far, this is the biggest win of my career,” said Welsh. “But (the season) isn’t over yet.”
Welsh suffered two concussions last year, one coming at the WPIAL Championships and two weeks later at the regional tournament.
“I got pushed into a metal gate and my head landed on top of it,” Welsh said of the first concussion. “It happened in the semifinals so they moved me on from sixth place.
“I got one at regionals by the same kid. It was on a return to the mat. He chopped my hand on the way down and I hit my head.”
Lacinski was not penalized for the move and Welsh finished in sixth place. He did not place at the PIAA Championships at the Giant Center in Hershey, something he hopes to rectify this season.
Compiled by Joe Tuscano
Assistant Sports Editor
Joe Tuscano has been with the Observer-Reporter since 1980. He has covered all sports for the newspaper, including the Steelers, Pirates, Pitt football, local college football and wrestling.
