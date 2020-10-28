McDONALD – Give Fort Cherry this: they are one group of relaxed girls.
During timeouts, everyone is talking, to each other, about any number of things volleyball.
Head coach Mackenzie Biggs is usually situated on the floor during these breaks, throwing her two cents worth into the conversation.
This relaxed attitude is paying dividends.
Fort Cherry is having another stellar season, 15-0, and is advancing into the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class A playoffs after demolishing South Side Beaver 25-12, 25-7, and 25-2 Wednesday.
The No. 2 seed in the classification advances to a match Saturday at noon.
Biggs has the team’s attention during timeouts even if she does look a little casual sitting on the floor.
“I like to see everyone,” she says. “Most of the time I hate sitting on the bleachers. I usually don’t. It’s just a habit. I either stand or sit where I’m standing. I never sit on the bench. I’m too antsy to do anything.”
The Rangers take their cue from the coach. No one looks depressed or frustrated during the stoppages. They could be just as much ordering from Sonic as going over strategy.
“Even if it’s a really close game, it’s like they know what we have to do, so let’s go out and do it,” Biggs said. “Timeouts are not stressful for them. They take a break and go back out there. They have fun. This group of girls knows how to pull out of the situation pretty quick.”
Even when South Side Beaver went on a little run in Game 1, cutting a 13-3 lead to 13-7, there was no panic.
The Rangers won 10 of the next 13 points and finished the Rams 25-12. It was the closest game of the three.
“We played them last week and it was a close game,” said South Side Beaver head coach Brian O’Keefe. “We had nothing to lose so we planned to just go hard. They’re tough. They make very few mistakes.”
Southside Beaver ended the season with an 8-7 record.
“Everybody is just having fun,” said Molly Schaal, one of five seniors on the team. “We’re all close this season. That’s what helping.”
Schaal said the girls communicate on the floor and that’s “what always gets the win.”
The glue to this team might be Elizabeth Staley, who seems to reach any ball no matter how close to the floor. Her saves are a thing of beauty and more times than not they spark a rally.
Just like in Game 2, when Fort Cherry scored 15 straight points after South Side Beaver took a 1-0 lead in what would be a 25-7 win
“I think we all get along and we play well together on the court,” said Staley. “It helps us do better. I think our coach trusts us. We’ve been together since our sophomore year.”
Annika Rinehart had 18 assists; Reagan Carter had 5 blocks and 10 kills; Staley had seven aces and eight digs; and Jessi Everly had 10 digs.