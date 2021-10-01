McDONALD — Fort Cherry made a stand at its own 10-yard line and secured a 29-28 victory over Northgate in a Big Seven Conference game Friday night.
Maddox Truschel hit Anthony D'Alessandro with a 13-yard touchdown pass in the final minutes and Shane Cornali kicked the extra point for the game-winning point.
Truschel managed to guide Fort Cherry (4-2, 2-1) to 369 total yards and ran it in from six and 11 yards.
Northgate (1-2, 2-4) gained 366 total yards. Jordan S,alley burst through for a 65-yard run and Davontie Christie pulled in a 40-yard pass with 11 minutes remaining to play,
Northgate took a 16-14 lead at halftime thanks to turnovers. One led to a 1-yard run by Davontie Christie that gave the Flames a 16-6 lead.
Maddox Truschel, who ran for 90 yards, fumbled three times, recovering two, and threw an interception.
Truschel did break off a 6-yard run for a touchdown a minute before the half to make it a 2-point game.
Northgate quarterback Austin Mitchell ran one in from 34 yards to make it 8-6.
Nate Heirendt capped the first drive of the game with a one-yard scoring run on Fort Cherry's first possession.
Fort Cherry's defense played well in spurts and came away with turnovers. Shane Cornali intercepted two passes. Mitchell Cook had 16 tackles and Anthony D'Alessandro, Ian Weyers and Christian Illig each had nine tackles.