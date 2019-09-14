fort cherry helmet

McDONALD — John Milcic ran for one score and passed for a game-clinching touchdown in the fourth quarter as Brentwood remained unbeaten in the Class 2A Three Rivers Conference with a 13-0 victory over Fort Cherry on Friday night.

Milcic scored on a one-yard plunge in the second quarter to give Brentwood (2-0, 2-1) a 7-0 lead. It remained a one-score game until the fourth quarter, when Milcic hooked up with Jayneil Latham on a 37-yard touchdown pass.

Fort Cherry (0-3, 0-4) had several chances to score. On their first drive of the game, the Rangers advanced deep into Brentwood territory before losing possession on an interception.

The Rangers rushed for a season-high 110 yards, including 72 yards on 14 carries by Chase Belsterling.

