The expectation for victory, playoff berths and championships for the Chartiers-Houston girls softball program was born through hard work, great coaching, talent and a consistency exceeded by few programs in the state.
The Bucs have won 724 games since 1977. Chartiers-Houston hit the 700-win milestone in 2019 without even a whisper of it happening.
Expectations are that high.
In the 45 years of the program, there have been just three coaches – Janice Forsty (1976-1979), Dan Ross (1980-2003) and the current coach, Tricia Alderson, who succeeded Ross in 2004.
In that time, the Bucs have won 24 section titles, eight WPIAL championships and a PIAA crown in 2010 and other WPIAL and PIAA championship game appearances.
Chartiers-Houston (12-5), making its 17th consecutive postseason appearance and its 41st in the last 42 contested seasons, opens the first round of the WPIAL Class AA playoffs today (2 p.m.) against Apollo-Ridge (7-4) at Mars High School. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals Monday against the winner of the No. 3 seed Frazier-Riverside winner.
Chartiers-Houston is one of eight local softball teams in playoff action today. Eleven baseball teams will make their postseason debuts this afternoon.
“It makes me extremely proud to have been a part of such an outstanding program as a player and now as a coach,” Alderson said. “It is very important to me personally to keep the tradition going and continue to represent our school district in a positive way through our softball program. I never really thought much about the win total for the entire program, so it’s pretty cool to actually see how many there are. That is a testament to all of the former players and the commitment level they all have given to the program as well.”
Ross inherited the program from Forsty, who went on to a successful coaching career at Bethany College.
Ross had 384 wins at Chartiers-Houston, Forsty had at least 33 (the 1976 season record is missing) and Alderson 307 with the Bucs and 388 overall (she had 81 at Mt. Lebanon).
“The 724 wins is an amazing number, especially here in the western part of the state” Ross said. “There wasn’t a lot of fast pitch outside of the eastern part of the state. We were kind of the pioneers. Of course, Tricia helped that with her pitching. I think from the very start, our kids knew going into a season they had a chance to do well.”
They appreciate the opportunity to play for the Bucs.
“Coming into the program, I noticed the consistency,” said Macie Kesneck, a 2017 graduate. “I was so excited to play in the program. At first, it was intimidating, a lot to live up to. We always felt like our opponent knew they were facing good competition.”
Said Brittany Jones Faraci, a top catcher for Chartiers-Houston from 2005-2008: “It was such a privilege to play softball at Chartiers-Houston. I’m proud to say I played four years and was part of three WPIAL championships. It was an amazing experience.
“I was always proud and thrilled to wear that uniform and to pull on any sweatshirt or T-shirt we had and I have that promotes Chartiers-Houston softball. I’m sure all who have worn those colors feels the same.”
Kurt Kesneck, Chartiers-Houston athletic director, said there is no mistaking that the school is widely known for its softball excellence.
“When you look at the time put in by the three coaches, and the consistent success, it’s just amazing,” he said. “The program has been consistent, the players and teams well-coached and well-prepared and we’ve just always been good.”