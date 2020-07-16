Chartiers-Houston’s Brianna Liebold capped a stellar track and field career on May 27, 2006, when she won her fourth gold medal at the PIAA Track & Field Championships, dominating the competition in the Class AA triple jump.
SHIPPENSBURG – The great ones win with ease and flair. They set records, draw crowds and accumulate gold medals.
Chartiers-Houston senior Brianna Liebold is a great one, a rare combination of athleticism, speed and power that packs the bleachers and creates anticipation with every event she enters. Even at the PIAA Track and Field Championships, Liebold stands out. Competitors seek her advice, officials marvel at her marks and even Liebold is impressed with her habit of performing at the highest level on the most important occasions.
Liebold solidified elite status with another spectacular performance during Saturday’s state championship at Shippensburg University, and she gained entrance into Washington County track aristocracy.
Liebold easily outdistanced the field in the Girls Class AA triple jump to claim her fourth state gold medal and become one of only 10 girls in WPIAL history to win as many. That puts Liebold into the same company with former Washington standout Laila Brock and Trinity star Elaine Sobansky. Brock won six gold medals during her scholastic career. Sobansky earned four.
“The feeling I have inside is just unbelievable,” Liebold said. “The fact that I came here and did my best feels very good.”
Liebold not only did her best in the triple jump, her worst jump was nearly nine inches better than that second-place finisher, Casey Sims of Lewisburg.
“I get nervous but I know how to use it to make me better,” Liebold said. “(Friday), I was really nervous before the long jump. (Saturday), when I came out and got 37-11 on my first jump, I felt a lot better.”
Liebold had the six best jumps of the competition and her winning leap of 38-7 3/4 ranks fifth in WPIAL history. In typical Liebold fashion, it came on her sixth, and final, attempt.
As a junior, Liebold won gold in the long jump on her last jump. On Friday, she had her top long jump on her final attempt.
This time, Liebold didn’t need a final attempt. She wrapped up the gold on her first jump despite the tendonitis in her left knee that bothered her throughout the event.
“There was no way I wasn’t going to jump,” she said.
The small contingent of Chartiers-Houston fans began clapping in unison. Soon, others joined in. Liebold felt the adrenaline. Moments later, she landed in the pit with the best distance of her career.
“I’ve said since last year that I wanted to hit the mid-38’s this year,” Liebold said. “I wanted it really bad on that last jump. It was exciting when I saw my mark.”
Exciting enough for Liebold to consider a track career post-high school.
This fall, she’ll join the Penn State women’s soccer team. With all her track success sinking in, Liebold may contact the Nittany Lions track and field team.
“Soccer’s my favorite but I was just sitting there thinking about trying it,” she said. “It would be a lot to do but I might try it.”