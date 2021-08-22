By John Sacco
For the Observer-Reporter
The return of three All-Century Conference defenders and the team’s starting quarterback would seem to give the Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers’ football team a legitimate shot at claiming its first WPIAL postseason berth since 2015 this season.
“I think we have a nice nucleus coming back,” said Terry Fetsko, who is beginning his 17th season at the helm of his alma mater.
“We have a number of starters and contributors returning. We’ve been moving between Single-A and Double-A but we expect to compete.”
Giving the Bucs legitimacy and experience are senior linebackers Nathan Cavallo (5-11, 185) and Lane Camden (5-11, 180) and senior defensive back Jordan Irson (5-10, 165). All three were All-Century Conference performers for the Bucs in 2020, when they went 3-4 overall and 3-3 in the conference to finish in fourth place.
Add junior quarterback Terry Fetsko, the coach’s son, to the mix and Chartiers-Houston has players who can take control of a game.
“It’s (the Century Conference) up in the air,” Fetsko said. “McGuffey and Washington are the favorites. But if we stay healthy and execute on offense and defense and don’t turn the ball over, we’ll have a chance.
“Injuries would affect us a lot. That’s just the way it is in Double-A and Single-A football. Injuries can derail any team’s season.”
As much as Cavallo, Camden and Irson mean to the Bucs’ defensive unit, they will be factors offensively as well. Cavallo and Irson are running backs and Camden will serve as a backup quarterback and player at other spots.
Sprinkle in senior running back Tavian Miller (6-1, 195) and a more experienced Fetsko, and Chartiers-Houston should be an offensive threat in 2021.
“We have four seniors there who will be big contributors,” Fetsko said.
Junior Cole Pawich (6-1, 275) should anchor the offensive line, along with senior Blake Bard (6-1, 250), and junior Ryan Lane (6-0, 255).
Senior Colton Craig (6-1, 180), junior Jake Mele (6-0, 170) and sophomore Anthony Romano (6-2, 175) will all be big parts of the passing game.
The pivotal offensive player is the young Fetsko.
“He has a full year in as a starter at quarterback and he needs to step up again this year,” the elder Fetsko said. “Last year, we just basically asked him as a young kid to manage the game. This year, we expect him to be more impactful in our passing game.
“We just don’t want him or need him to manage the game as much as to take control of the game and make some big plays.”
Miller, a liebacker, Romano, a defensive back, and Craig at cornerback will be expected to make an impact defensively.
Bard, senior Garrett Beebe (6-1, 245), sophomore Jack Heiser (6-0, 275), and seniors Justin Beekley (6-3, 180) and Anthony Capozzoli (5-11, 215) will all see playing time on the defensive front.
The Bucs will host Fort Cherry in the season opener Friday before meeting Riverview (Sept. 3) in Houston and playing at Mapletown (Sept. 10) in non-conference action.
They will then open their Century Conference slate at home against Beth-Center on Sept. 17.
Chartiers-Houston is looking for an opponent the last week of the regular season, either Oct. 29 or 30, as it is the Bucs’ open week because the Century Conference has only seven teams.
Fetsko has served as head coach in consecutive seasons (16) at one school longer than any other Washington County coach. Only George Messich at Mapletown (36 years consecutively and 39 years total) has more consecutive seasons in the Washington-Greene County area.
Messich and McGuffey’s Ed Dalton have coached the most seasons in the two-county area.
In his first 16 seasons at Chartiers-Houston, Fetsko owns an 86-81 overall record (.515 winning percentage) and 61-52 in conference play (.540 winning percentage).
His teams have advanced to the playoffs nine times and finished as high as second in the conference in 2016 (Century) and 2010 (Black Hills).