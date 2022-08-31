Name: Lexi Durkacs
School: Chartiers-Houston
Class: Senior
Sport: Soccer
Durkacs’ week: The forward got off to a great start to the season, scoring seven goals in two matches and helping the Bucs get out of the gate with a 2-0 record.
Durkacs scored three goals in a 9-0 victory over Beth-Center on Saturday. She followed that with four goals in a 7-1 victory over Riverside in the finals of the Chartiers-Houston Tournament on Sunday.
“I don’t know if I ever scored four goals in a (varsity) match,” Durkacs said. “I know I’ve had a hat trick in a couple matches.”
Durkacs has been playing soccer since the age of 3.
“I like being part of a team and having that close bonding experience,” said Durkacs. “I really enjoy it when my teammates do well.”
Durkacs has had rough junior and sophomore seasons, when injuries kept her at less than 100 percent.
“In my sophomore year, I had a bad knee bone bruising and I had an MCL strain,” she said. “So I was out for the whole season except for three of four games. Then my leg got really weak after that.
“In my junior year, I strained my hip-flexor and I had to go through (physical therapy) throughout the season.”
Chartiers-Houston head coach Bob Acor feels the only thing stopping Durkacs is health.
“She started as a freshman but she was hurt the majority of her sophomore and junior seasons,” said Acor. “She’s probably missed seven or eight games each season. She played but she was never 100 percent. She’s had a little bit of bad luck. On a side note, it was my youngest daughter who accidentally tripped her and gave her the bone bruise.”
Acor said Durkacs put in “180 percent” in the offseason to rehabilitate her injuries.
“She really put in a lot of time at the gym, running, just to make sure she had no injuries this year.”
A puzzling situation:When Durkacs needs some me time, you can probably find her in her bedroom, sitting at a large table and working on a multi-thousand piece puzzle.
“I really like building puzzles and doing mind games and things like that,” Durkacs said. “I think the puzzle I’m building right now is 3,000 pieces. It depends on how long it takes. The current one I’m working on is halfway done and I’m in Week 2.”
Compiled by Joe Tuscano
