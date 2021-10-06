Name: Ashley Horvath
School: Chartiers-Houston
Class: Senior
Sport: Soccer
Horvath’s week: The four-year starter at forward scored eight goals in the week, helping Chartiers-Houston to a 2-2 record. She scored a hat trick against Beth-Center in a 5-1 victory last Tuesday and notched two goals and five assists against Charleroi in a 9-1 victory two days later. She added a goal in a 4-3 loss to South Side Beaver and two more in a 4-3 loss in overtime to Steel Valley.
Horvath raised her goal total to 18 for the season with 17 assists. It is the second number she is most proud.
“I feel like I get excited about both of them,” Horvath said. “I get a thrill putting the ball in the back of the net. But honestly, getting an assist is so much fun because I get a chance to see other girls score and it brings teamwork and camaraderie. We’ve had so many girls come out and it’s nice to see their faces light up when they get a goal.”
Horvath is trying to see who has the most assists in the program’s history but has had trouble finding that information at the school.
“She is probably the hardest worker on the team,” said Chartiers-Houston head coach Bob Acor. “She’s the first girl on the field and the last one off. She works with the freshman, sophomores, juniors and seniors. By far, she is the kind of girl you want on your team.”
Horvath got started in soccer in fourth grade. Early on, she played on youth co-ed teams.
“My brother and all his friends played so I ended up playing on a travel team with a group of girls,” said Horvath. “From there I stuck with it and fell in love with it. I had a really good time playing with all my friends. Now I’m playing for the team.”
Out of season, she plays on the Victory Express team year-round. In between matches, Horvath has found the time to become homecoming queen and to orally commit to Westminster, where she plans to play while working on a nursing degree.
“It’s amazing up there,” said Horvath, “and I love the coaches.”
Bubble girl: Two years ago, Horvath broke her arm during a match against Monessen. Rather than sit out the remainder of her sophomore year, she had the doctors make a special cast.
“I played the rest of the season in a soft cast,” Horvath said. “We wrapped it with some bubble wrap stuff. It took some getting used to because it was three times the size it normally was.”
