HOUSTON – Both Tricia Alderson and Jim Armstrong were upbeat following Chartiers-Houston’s 8-2 victory over Waynesburg in non-section softball play Friday at Allison Park Elementary School Field.
While Alderson’s excitment is understandable, as she coached the winning team, Armstrong’s positivity could be questioned, but the veteran coach hopes the result will refocus his team.
“I would rather have a bad game now than in the playoffs,” Armstrong said. “I don’t want to lose a game, but hopefully it brings them back to reality and they play a little harder the next time out. I’ve watched teams go undefeated in the regular season, go into the playoffs and fall apart.”
The Bucs (8-2, 10-5) have section games remaining at Jefferson-Morgan (5-5, 7-6) Monday and against Mapletown (3-5, 5-8) at home Tuesday.
Chartiers-Houston would clinch second place outright in Class A Section 2 behind undefeated Carmichaels (10-0, 14-0) if it wins one of its final two games. Third-place West Greene is 6-4 in section play and 9-7 overall.
“We won’t take anything for granted, but we hope to be a solid second place in the section,” Alderson said. “I think our section, overall, is strong. We knew this was going to be a good test for us heading into the last week of the season before the playoffs.
“I was really proud of our defense today. We were going against a good pitcher today, so we hope this win gives us some momentum moving forward.”
The Raiders (8-0, 11-3) have clinched the Class 3A Section 4 title but have section contests remaining Monday at McGuffey (4-4, 7-5) and Tuesday at Seton LaSalle (4-4, 4-8).
“These kids are tough,” Armstrong said. “They will put themselves back together. I have been doing this for 47 years, and these types of games happen.”
Meadow Ferri allowed two earned runs on three hits over seven innings to earn the victory. She struck out seven and walked three.
“It was nice to pitch with a lead,” Ferri said. “We really wanted to win this game. It helped us gain confidence after taking a lead in the first inning. I was feeling pretty good throwing drop curves and fastballs today. My defense really played well behind me.”
Ferri hit a two-run homer in the sixth after Lauren Rush reached on an infield single.
“I’m pretty sure she threw an offspeed pitch when I hit the home run,” Ferri said. “I was just focusing on getting good contact. We have been working hard and doing good in practice, and it is starting to pay off.”
Despite allowing the homer to Ferri, Waynesburg pitcher Kendall Lemley allowed three earned runs on six hits with six strikeouts and two walks.
“I thought Kendall pitched well besides that home-run ball,” Armstrong said. “We threw her a changeup and she got it. The last time we threw that pitch, we got her out.”
The Bucs scored three runs (one earned) in the first. Rush singled to right field with one out but was forced out at second on Ferri’s fielder’s choice. Seanna Riggle singled and Ferri scored on Emily Swarrow’s base hit to right field.
Riggle scored when Kaileigh Walton reached on an error and Swarrow raced home on a wild pitch with Reagyn Watkins batting.
“I knew this game was in trouble the first inning,” Armstrong said. “Chartiers-Houston has a nice team. They are well-coached, they played well against us and hit pretty good. It was their game today and not ours.”
The Raiders cut the deficit to two in the third when Lemley’s courtesy runner, Taylor Sibert, scored on Hannah Wood’s groundout to second.
Lemley singled with one out and Sibert moved to second when Dani Stockdale walked. Sibert and Stockdale moved to second and third on a wild pitch.
Ferri, Riggle and Swarrow scored in the fifth to extend Chartiers-Houston’s advantage to 6-1. All three runs were unearned, as Waynesburg committed three errors in the frame.
“We’re pleased but not completely satisfied,” Alderson said. “I think we stranded a decent amount of runners, but we were able to take advantage of some miscues and we’ll take it.”
Waynesburg scored its final run in the sixth when Sibert scored on Wood’s groundout to second.
Lemley singled up the middle and Sibert advanced to third on Stockdale’s double to right.
