ERIE – Winning pitcher Meadow Ferri struck out 15 and the top four hitters in the Chartiers-Houston lineup had big games as the Bucs rolled to a 13-3 win over Cambridge Springs in the first round of the PIAA Class A softball playoffs Monday at Penn State Behrend.

Chartiers-Houston (15-6) moves on to the quarterfinals Thursday against District 6 champion Claysburg-Kimmel (21-3), which slipped past Frazier 8-6 in the opening round.

