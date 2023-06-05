ERIE – Winning pitcher Meadow Ferri struck out 15 and the top four hitters in the Chartiers-Houston lineup had big games as the Bucs rolled to a 13-3 win over Cambridge Springs in the first round of the PIAA Class A softball playoffs Monday at Penn State Behrend.
Chartiers-Houston (15-6) moves on to the quarterfinals Thursday against District 6 champion Claysburg-Kimmel (21-3), which slipped past Frazier 8-6 in the opening round.
Ferri was in control throughout but Chartiers-Houston didn’t pull away until scoring eight runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Ella Richey, Lauren Rush, Ferri and Seanna Riggle, the Nos. 1 through 4 hitters in the Bucs’ batting order, combined for nine hits, nine runs and eight RBI.
Richey was 2-for-3 with four runs, three RBI and a home run. Rush was 3-for-5 with a double and triple. Ferri had two hits, including a triple. Riggle also had two hits, including a double.
The Bucs also stole five bases.
Ferri gave up seven hits and walked six, but worked out of several jams, getting strikeouts to end threats by Cambridge Springs (14-5), the District 10 champion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.