HOUSTON – The emotional hug told the story.

Moments after talking to his Chartiers-Houston High School girls soccer team following its 6-1 WPIAL Class A quarterfinal loss to Greensburg Central Catholic on Wednesday night, head coach Bob Acor and his three seniors, Kaydan Buckingham, Lexi Durkacs and Kayla Brose shared a poignant and tear-filled embrace that all four will remember the rest of their lives.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In