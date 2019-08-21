One of the WPIAL’s premier softball players, Chartiers-Houston’s Kaci Alderson, will look to continue her career at the collegiate level in 2020-21.
Alderson, a shortstop for the Bucs, committed to Mercyhurst University in a decision that coincides with the start of her senior year of high school.
Alderson wanted to play at a small college, her mother and Chartiers-Houston head coach Tricia Alderson said. Alderson drew interest from several Division II programs, such as California, Ashland and West Virginia Wesleyan. When Alderson played in front of Mercyhurst head coach Leanne Baker, she felt she performed unusually well, and that was part of what drew her to the university.
“I played my best games in front of Coach Baker, so I think I was kind of destined to go to Mercyhurst,” Alderson said. “The first time I set foot on campus, I could totally see myself at that school.”
Although Alderson established herself as one of the most feared hitters in the WPIAL – she has a career batting average of .567 and an on-base percentage of .648 over three years – she wasn’t sure if she wanted to play in college. She hopes to be a double major, pursuing degrees in Political Science and English, but she feels capable of taking on the heavy workload.
“The whole college process was really insane and stressful for me,” she said. “There were times when I was thinking ‘Is it really worth it to play?’ But after committing and and thinking about what I can do in the future and compete, I get really excited because I just love playing softball.”
Tricia Alderson said she is eager to see how sports will better her daughter’s college experience.
“We’re really proud of her,” she said. “To try to play any sport at any level of college is an accomplishment for anybody. So we’re excited for her.”