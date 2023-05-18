McMURRAY – The Chartiers-Houston High School softball team already had a pair of close victories over West Greene during the regular season, with the key play in each being a last-inning home run by the Bucs.
When the teams met for the third time, in the WPIAL Class A quarterfinals Thursday at sun-baked Peterswood Park, Chartiers-Houston didn’t wait to start hitting the long ball. You could say the Bucs were in a Rush.
Freshman shortstop Lauren Rush hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning, one of three round-trippers hit by Chartiers-Houston in the game, sparking the Bucs to an 11-3 win over their section rivals.
The victory sends fourth-seeded Chartiers-Houston (13-5), winner of 13 of its last 14, into next week’s semifinals against top-seeded Union (15-3). West Greene’s season ends with a 12-8 record. The Pioneers’ string of six consecutive trips to the PIAA playoffs is snapped.
Rush had a big game at the plate. She went 5-for-5, drove in three runs and was a triple shy of hitting for the cycle out of the No. 2 spot in the lineup.
Her first-inning home run, hit to straightaway center field, scored Ella Richey, who led off with an opposite-field triple. It gave C-H a 2-1 lead after West Greene had opened the scoring in the top of the first on an RBI single by Taylor Karavn that drove in London Whipkey.
Rush’s home run ended whatever momentum West Greene had from the game’s first run.
“She works so hard,” C-H coach Tricia Alderson said about Rush. “She is so coachable, she is smart. She’s just great.”
Rush and Alderson also were involved in what turned out to be the key play in the game. With West Greene trailing 3-1 in the fourth inning, the Pioneers had the bases loaded with two outs and Karvan at the plate.
Karvan hit a blopper over the pitcher’s circle and in front of Rush, who waited until pinch-runner Emily Wise, who was on second base, crossed in front of her before moving forward to make a play on the batted ball. The popup hit the ground and Rush’s flip to second base in an attempt to get a froceout was late. The Pioneers apparently had trimmed C-H’s lead to 3-2.
Alderson, however, asked the umpires to confer about a possible runner’s interference. Following a conference involving all three umpires, Wise was ruled out and the score remained 3-1. The Pioneers never regained the momentum.
West Greene coach Bill Simms refused to use the overturned no-call as a reason for the loss.
“West Greene softball will never leave a field saying the umpires did us in,” he said. “It would have been 3-2 and we had the momentum, but that’s good coaching to ask about interference.”
In addition to Rush, Chartiers-Houston had home runs from cleanup hitter Seanna Riggle and Richey. It was Richey’s 12th homer of the season.
The Bucs tacked on four runs in the fourth for a 7-1 advantage. Riggle and Emily Swarrow each drew bases-loaded walks in the inning, Alana Palone had an RBI single and Kaileigh Walton lofted a sacrifice fly.
Richey homered and winning pitcher Meadow Ferri singled home Rush, who hit her second double, in the fifth to make it 9-2.
Ferri gave up six hits and pitched around six walks (one intentional) by striking out seven. West Greene left 13 runners on base.
“That’s a credit to their pitcher,” Simms said. “She kept getting timely outs while we couldn’t get a timely hit.”
Chartiers-Houston had at least two hits in every inning but the sixth, when it had one, an RBI single by Rush.
We’re playing a lot better than we were a month ago, but we still have work to do” Alderson said. “Meadow pitched out of some jams today and we made some plays behind her.
“Our first three hitters in the lineup have hit a lot of home runs, so it was nice to see Seanna hit one.”
