Like any vintage automobile, it is kept smoothly running by the quality of replacement parts.
That’s what Chartiers-Houston High School’s football team is looking for this season.
The Bucs are in need of a few pieces here and a few pieces there in order to earn a spot in the Class A playoffs out of the Black Hills Conference.
Chartiers-Houston was a game away from that accomplishment last year and will head into this season with some major question marks, most notably at quarterback, running back and wide receiver.
“We’re going to be a little younger this year,” said Chartiers-Houston head coach Terry Fetsko. “We feel pretty good about our offensive and defensive line.”
Sophomore Zeke Watkins was carving out a spot in the backfield but the running back went down with an ankle injury in Week 4 while playing linebacker against Burgettstown and was lost for the season.
“He was really coming on as a freshman,” Fetsko said. “He’s dedicated himself in the weight room this year and looks pretty good. We feel pretty confident with him.”
Watkins said his ankle is 100 percent and that he is eager to start the season.
“As soon as it happened, I fell to the ground and couldn’t walk after that,” said Watkins.
Watkins was on his way to a 1,000-yard season before the injury.
“I’d say since we had Jesse Orbin my injury didn’t hurt the team that much.” Watkins said. “With he and I in the backfield, we were powerful. He was a good blocker. He picked up where I left off.”
Watkins said rehab on his ankle has gone well.
“I’m ready to get back on the field,” said Watkins. “I was at W&J’s camp (in late July) and it was fine.”
The loss of quarterback Terry Fetsko, the coach’s son, to graduation will probably mean Chartiers-Houston will look to run the football more.
“I think we’ll be more of a run team than a pass team,” said Watkins. “We have a lot of the linemen back.”
Fetsko said the coaching staff feels good about the offensive line, which includes senior Trevor Popeck (6-0, 265) at tackle, junior center Paul Williamson (6-0, 225) and senior guard Jack Heiser (6-0, 235). Senior Joey Shuba (6-1, 215) will fill one guard spot and Ryder Strawn (5-11, 215) will fill the other tackle position.
The quarterback position will be one of the jobs up for grabs in camp between senior Jack Lochran and sophomore Aaron Walsh.
“They both have to play somewhere,” said Fetsko. “We’ll have to decide that once we get through camp and the scrimmage. Honestly, they both might play initially until we see who we want to be No. 1. They both have done pretty well over the summer and in 7-on-7s. But things tend to change when you put the pads on so we have to wait until that time to make a decision.”
Lochran has a size advantage and better arm strength. Walsh is a good athlete and intelligent player but a little inexperienced.
“Again, we’ll have to wait until one of them steps up in practice and in the scrimmage,” Fetsko said.
Their targets at wide receiver are senior Anthony Romano (6-2, 175) and junior Nathan Bezinski (5-11, 150). Jake Mele has graduated.
“After that, we’ll have to see who rises above,” Fetsko said.
On defense, the offensive line will flip spots.
In the secondary, you will find Walsh, Romano, Brezinski, and senior Keegan Kosek (5-9, 150).
Watkins returns at linebacker with sophomore Dom Cumer and sophomore Jake Luba battling for the other spot in camp.
Fetsko said the conference is “brutal” and last year’s 5-5 record just won’t be good enough.
“You have OLSH, Fort Cherry and Bishop Canevin,” Fetsko said. “I see them as the top five or six in the whole WPIAL. They will probably all be ranked in the top 10 in the state. You always have Burgettstown and they are always a physical team.
“Every year, we hope to get to the playoffs. We missed it by a game last year but that’s our goal this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.