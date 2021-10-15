Washington High School played its first football game in three weeks.
And nothing changed.
The Prexies demolished Charleroi, 55-0, Friday night at Wash High Stadium in a Class 2A Century Conference game using big plays on the ground and through the air to run its record to 4-0 in the conference and 7-0 overall.
Also, the Prexies clinched a playoff position in the WPIAL playoffs.
The Prexies had not played since Sept 24 because Beth-Center forfeited to Wash High 1-0 with COVID-19 problems. Washington didn’t play last week against Uniontown because of COVID-19 issues of its own.
The Prexies got all the points they needed thanks to a defensive effort. Carlos Harper returned an interception 45 yards for the first score of the game. Mario Griffin then had a return of his own, 52 yards on the interception return that made it 14-0 in the first quarter.
Washington’s defense has not allowed a point since a 57-14 victory over Waynesburg Sept. 17. That defense has allowed 40 overall points.
Against Charleroi (1-4, 1-6), Washington gave up 35 yards rushing and 128 yards passing for 163 total yards.
On offense, Davoun Fuse threw for one touchdown and ran for two others. Fouse broke off a 50-yard scoring run and a 7-yard run, the first coming at the end of the first quarter and the second in the second quarter.
Travis Crutcher had a 64-yard touchdown run in the quarter and Harper scored his second touchdown on a 75-yard run.
Zach Welsh ripped off a 74-yard run to finish the scoring.
Washington ran the ball for 324 yards and passed for 64 yards on just four attempts.
Washington led at halftime, 42-0, and scored 13 points under the Mercy Rule.
Nick Blanchette made five extra-point kicks and Connor Roberts made two of three.