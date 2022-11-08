The boys high school soccer team from Charleroi and the girls high school team from Peters Township each won their first-round matches in the PIAA playoffs Tuesday.
And both teams did it in the same way: a shutout.
The Cougars, who finished as WPIAL runners-up after a 3-2 loss to Winchester Thurston, traveled to Karns City and came away with a 3-0 rout in Class A.
Peters Township, which also finished as WPIAL runner-up after a 2-1 loss to North Allegheny, traveled to Erie to play McDowell High School and came away with a 2-0 victory in Class 4A.
The goal scorers for the Cougars were Jacob Chambers, Ty Patterson and Landon Barcus.
The Cougars, who raised their record to 18-3 with the win, will play either McConnellsburg, the District 5 champion, or Mt. Calvary, the District 3 runner-up.
Peters Township advances to the PIAA quarterfinals on Saturday. Site and time will be determined.
Brooke Opferman’s first-half goal was the only one needed for the Indians. who raised their record to 15-2-3. Bella Spergel added the second goal.
Peters Township will play either undefeated Manheim Township, which was 20-0 heading into Tuesday’s macthes, or Owen J. Roberts, the sixth-place finisher in District 1. Manheim Township is the District 3 champion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.