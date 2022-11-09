The PIAA released sites Wednesday for its boys and girls quarterfinal soccer matches that will be played Saturday.
In Class A boys, WPIAL runner-up Charleroi (18-3) will play District 5 champion McConnellsburg (21-1) at Somerset High School with game time set for 1 p.m.
Charleroi advanced in the first round with a 3-0 win over Karns City while McConnellsburg was a 4-3 winner over Mt. Calvary.
The Charleroi-McConnellsburg winner will play either Winchester Thurston or Eden Christian in the semifinals on Tuesday.
In Class 4A girls, Peters Township (15-2-3), coming off a 2-0 win over District 10 champion and host Erie McDowell, will play Owen J. Roberts (18-6), the sixth-place team out of District 1. The game will be played at Eagle View Middle School in Mechanicsburg and will start at noon.
Owen J. Roberts advanced with a 1-0 win over District 3 champion Manheim Township.
If Peters Township wins, then the Indians will play either WPIAL champion North Allegheny or Central Dauphin in the semifinals Tuesday.
