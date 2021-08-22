By Bill Hughes
For the Observer-Reporter
A year ago, the Charleroi Cougars saw their three-year postseason run come to an end as they finished in fifth place in the Class 2A Century Conference.
One of the things that attributed to the Cougars’ struggling was the team needed more time to learn the system of new coach Brady Barbero.
The Cougars had limited access to Barbero before last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the second-year coach is hoping for better results after a full offseason.
“It has been great having an offseason, being able to get into the weight room and to have 7 on 7s,” Barbero said. “We have been able to prepare earlier and that has been great compared to last year.”
The Cougars have a plethora of returning starters on offense, including five seniors in quarterback Brendan Harps, running back Nikko Pellegrini, wide receivers Brennan Shannon and Terrance Woods as well as offensive lineman Jacob King.
Junior Josh Rodabaugh also started last season on the offensive line.
The returning experience and full offseason gives the Cougars a good starting point.
Three other players started several games last year, each on the offensive line. When the trio of seniors Donnie Boyd and Matt Alton along with junior Nick Polinski weren’t starting, they were still getting significant playing time.
Six full-time starters on the defensive side of the ball return. They include Alton and senior Jacob King at tackle, Shannon and Woods in the secondary, Rodabaugh at end and junior Gianni Pelegrini at cornerback.
Junior Tyler Bercik started a handful of games last year at linebacker as Charleroi brings back experience at all three levels of its defense.
Sophomore Arlo McIntyre will handle the kicking and punting duties.
Although the Cougars struggled a year ago, Barbero likes to look at the positives.
“It was tremendous that we had so many young players getting experience a year ago,” he said. “All of last year’s skilled players were first-year starters and the experience the players didn’t get last offseason, they gained it in games.”
When asked about leadership, Barbero mentioned King, Woods, Shannon, Harps and senior Josh Blatnick, who is a running back and linebacker.
“Our goal is to get one of the playoff spots and it starts with (the leaders),” Barbero said. “We have been working hard and will continue to do so as we aim for the team to get back into the playoffs.”
Barbero spoke about the difficulty of playing in the Century Conference, which the Cougars will again call home.
“McGuffey and Washington have proven over the last couple of years that they will continue to be competitive,” he said. “After them, it is Chartiers-Houston, Frazier, Beth-Center, Waynesburg and us and we want to keep pushing to be in a position to earn a playoff spot.
“But each night, we expect a good game and know we will be a fight. With this conference, everyone is fighting for a playoff berth.”
For Charleroi to get back into the playoffs, and improve upon last year’s 2-5 overall record and 2-4 mark in the Century Conference, what will the Cougars have to do? Like every coach in the WPIAL, Barbero said injuries and turnovers will be factors, but he also mentioned confidence will play a role in the Cougars’ season.
“We have to stay healthy and have to be smart,” Barbero said. “We turned the ball over too many times last season and we need to believe in each other. We will be alright if we do these things.”
Charleroi will not open the season until Sept. 3, when it hosts Carmichaels in a non-conference game before heading across the river to face bitter rival Monessen on Sept. 10. The conference season begins the following week at McGuffey.