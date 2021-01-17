MONESSEN – Saturday afternoon, Monessen made a second half comeback to down cross-town rival Charleroi, 54-51.
“Our guys competed the whole time; we were able to make adjustments and stay in front of the basketball,” said Monessen coach Dan Bosnic. “We challenged their shots and rebounded.
“Those all added up to us winning and the guys are excited about the growth they are seeing as this is a mature group.”
Charleroi coach Bill Wiltz said his team had trouble matching up with the Greyhounds.
“Especially after our lone legit big guy (Will Shields) was in foul trouble three-quarters of the game,” he said. “I won’t discredit the guys for trying; we just don’t have any height and they kept hitting the backside block.”
The game saw both teams go on runs throughout, but it was an 8-0 midway through the fourth by Monessen (4-1) that gave the hosts a lead it would not relinquish.
The Greyhounds jumped out to a 5-0 lead and the Cougars (2-2) did not score until a Will Wagner three-pointer with 4:48 to go in the quarter, but the three got Charleroi going.
Charleroi finished the quarter on a 15-5 run to lead after one, 15-10.
Monessen, playing in its first of five straight home games, was unable to take advantage at the line in the quarter as it only hit three-of-eight free throws while Charleroi did not attempt any.
Wagner scored eight of his game-high 25 points to pace the Cougars in the second as they extended their lead to six points, 27-21, at the half.
The lead could have been bigger, but Monessen was able to penetrate into the paint to set up three layups in the last minute in what would be a sign of things to come.
After the Cougars went on a 5-0 run to open the third to take a 32-21 lead, the teams exchanged baskets.
Then Monessen hit a switch against Charleroi’s defense as its guards began penetrating and finding forwards inside for layups.
“They hit shots against our zone. We went 1-3-1 to spread them out but they penetrated and once we went man, they penetrated and hit the backside,” Wiltz said.
“They went on their run in the third quarter to get momentum and we couldn’t get it back.”
A Chas Mrlack layup capped a 10-0 Monessen run with 1:18 to go in the third to give Monessen its first lead since it was up 9-7.
Charleroi’s Jake Caruso hit a three in the closing seconds of the third to give the Cougars a 41-39 advantage going into the fourth, but the shot only briefly stalled Monessen’s momentum.
A Zach Usher basket gave Charleroi a 45-41 lead early in the final frame, and the four-point lead preceded the previously mentioned 8-0 Monessen run.
With the game tied 45-45, Kiante Robinson hit a short jumper with 5:22 to go to give the Greyhounds the lead for good and Charleroi would get no closer than three points in the last four minutes.
Kody Kuhns led Monessen with 15 points with Maki Cook (13) and Mrlack (11) also hitting double figures while Usher (10) joined Wagner in double figures for Charleroi.
Monessen hosts Frazier Tuesday night in a Section 4-AA game while Charleroi heads to Beth-Center in a Section 4-AAA tilt.