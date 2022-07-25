From the time she was a kid growing up in Monessen, Charel Allen stood out as a basketball player.
While Allen’s physical skills and gifts were obvious to anyone who saw her play, her mental approach and basketball IQ also were evident as she appeared to be playing chess while others were trying to play checkers.
Several times, her head coach at Monessen, the late Major “Tuffy” Corley, pointed out that Charel was like having a coach on the court.
After leading the Greyhounds to WPIAL and PIAA championships her senior year, Allen had her choice of pretty much any school in the country.
One of the most sought-after players in the 2004 class, Allen ultimately chose Notre Dame and starred there, all the while with a future in coaching on her mind.
After graduating, Allen played a year in the WNBA then played eight years professionally in Bulgaria.
Upon retiring, Allen moved into the coaching ranks and joined the staff of the women’s basketball team at Cal State Fullerton, where she spent the past five seasons, including the last two as the associate head coach.
On Wednesday, July 20, it was officially announced that Allen would be returning to her second home in South Bend as an assistant coach.
“I am so excited to be going home to Notre Dame,” Allen said. “I chose Notre Dame at the age of 16 and they are giving me the opportunity to come back.
“If every student-athlete appreciates their university, this is what you would want to do.”
Allen views Notre Dame as her home away from home.
“I left home for Notre Dame, and now I am going home to Notre Dame,” she said. “It is full circle as Monessen will always be home, but Notre Dame is my second home.”
A position on Notre Dame’s staff came open in late May when Coquese Washington was hired as head coach at Rutgers, and Allen did not hesitate to show her interest in the opening at Notre Dame.
“Once Coquese accepted the Rutgers job, I reached out to (Notre Dame) Coach Niele Ivey to talk to her about my interest,” Allen said. “She told me she was interested in me as well and that I was on her short list.”
Ever the professional, Allen kept Cal State Fullerton head coach Jeff Harada updated throughout the process.
“I kept him in the loop,” she said. “There were no secrets between he and I. He was very supportive and he knew this was a no-brainer for me.”
On Wednesday morning, Ivey commented on Allen’s return to Notre Dame in a statement on the school’s web site.
“Excited to welcome Charel back to the Notre Dame family,” she said. “Charel brings a high-level mentality that leads to great player development. She possesses experience at every level – collegiately, professionally and internationally. She’s a rising star in the industry. She’s extremely passionate and loyal and understands what it takes to excel as a student-athlete at Notre Dame.”
While there, Allen was a two-time All-American, a two-time First Team All-Big East selection and was a team captain her junior and senior seasons. Allen was the first player in school history to amass 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 200 assists and 200 steals in her career, and she still ranks 15th on the all-time scoring list with 1,556 career points.
Allen was drafted in the third round of the 2008 WNBA Draft by the Sacramento Monarchs and helped the team advance to the WNBA Playoffs that season.
In 2009, Allen headed overseas where she played in Bulgaria for eight seasons and was a five-time Bulgarian League champion, was chosen four times as First-Team All-Bulgarian League selection and was the league’s Player of the Year in 2014.
By the time Ivey’s statement was released, Allen was already on the road recruiting in Richmond, Va.
By the end of the weekend, Allen had also flown to Minnesota, Orlando and New Orleans to recruit.
“It is an evaluation period where we get five days, so I hit the ground running,” Allen said with a laugh. “Whatever it takes, I will do.
“I am so happy to be back at Notre Dame, and I want to help bring another national championship (to South Bend).”
Allen will return to Fullerton, just outside of Anaheim, CA, to gather her things and head to South Bend.
“I will pack up my things and head to Notre Dame,” Allen said. “I will have to find a place to live, but that is okay because I am going home.”