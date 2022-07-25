allen

Charel Allen is back at Notre Dame, this time as an assistant coach.

From the time she was a kid growing up in Monessen, Charel Allen stood out as a basketball player.

While Allen’s physical skills and gifts were obvious to anyone who saw her play, her mental approach and basketball IQ also were evident as she appeared to be playing chess while others were trying to play checkers.

