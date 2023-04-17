Charleroi created a four-way tie for first place in Class 2A Section 3 with a 16-1 victory over Fort Cherry in four innings Monday.
The win moves Charleroi to 4-1 in the section and 9-1 overall. The Cougars are tied for first place with Bentworth, Burgettstown and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.
The Cougars led Fort Cherry (2-4, 3-5) by 3-0 before erupting for 10 runs in the third inning.
Winning pitcher Sofia Celaschi struck out nine and did not issue a walk. Riley Jones drove in three and scored three times.
Fort Cherry’s Adryonna Herbst went 2-for-2 with a home run.
• Chartiers-Houston took control in the fifth and sixth innings to down Jefferson-Morgan, 13-2, in Class A Section 2.
The Rockets (3-3, 5-4) had a 2-1 lead heading into the bottom of the third before the Bucs (5-1, 6-4) scored four times for a 5-2 advantage.
Winning pitcher Meadow Ferri struck out 11. She had two hits, including a double, and two RBI. Teammate Lauren Rush tripled. Seanna Riggle doubled and tripled, and Ella Richey doubled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.