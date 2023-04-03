Sofia Celaschi fired a five-inning no-hitter and Riley Jones smacked a home run as Charleroi won its Class 2A Section 3 opener, 10-0, over Beth-Center on Monday.
Celaschi struck out 12 and did not walk a batter as the Cougars improved to 1-0 in section and 6-0 overall.
Jones went 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBI. Madalynn Lancy added a double.
• Nora Lindley twirled a three-hit shutout, sparking Bentworth to a 5-0 win over Fort Cherry in Class 2A Section 3.
Lindley helped her cause by hitting two doubles. Zoie McDonald had a single, double and triple to go with two RBI. Sofia Gaussa had three singles as the Bearcats improved to 2-1 in section and 2-2 overall.
• Meadow Ferri tossed a three-inning no-hitter as Chartiers-Houston blanked visiting California 15-0 in Class A Section 2.
Kaileigh Walton and Emily Swarrow each drove in three runs for the Bucs (1-1, 1-4). Ella Richey and Seanna Riggle doubled.
• Ava Zubovic drove in five runs as Belle Vernon downed Greensburg Salem, 11-1, in Class 4A Section 2 play at Greensburg.
Zubovic and teammate Maren Metikosh each hit a home run. The Leopards’ Lexi Daniels tripled. Gracie Sokol and Olivia Kolowitz doubled for Belle Vernon. Kolowitz had two RBI for the Leopards (3-0, 6-1).
Talia Ross was the winning pitcher with seven strikeouts and five walks.
• Connellsville scored four runs in the top of the first, but Trinity countered with six and added four in the second and nine in the fourth for a 19-4 triumph in Class 5A Section 4 action.
The Hillers’ Hanna Suhoski had three hits, including two doubles, and five RBI. Teammates Addy Agnew, Madison Argo, Kristina Bozek, Finley Hohn and Mirranda Rinehart doubled.
Agnew and Bozek had two RBI apiece.
Taylor Dunn earned the pitching victory for Trinity (1-0, 5-1).
• Makenna Crothers homered, knocked in three runs and was the winning pitcher in McGuffey’s 6-2 victory over Seton LaSalle in Class 3A Section 4 play.
Crothers had five strikeouts and walked one. The Highlanders’ Julia Barr hit a solo homer and scored twice.
Katie Grimm had three hits (two doubles) for McGuffey (1-0, 3-1).
• Mapletown cut the deficit to three in the fourth inning, but West Greene came back with two runs in the fifth and five in the sixth for a 13-3 win in Class 1A Section 2 play.
The Pioneers’ Payton Gilbert was the winning pitcher and striking out seven and walking one.
West Greene’s Taylor Karvan had three singles, one double and two RBI. Lexi Six had three hits and an RBI for the Pioneers (2-0, 5-3). Ali Goodwin (3 singles, 1 RBI) and Lilly Melodia (1 single, 1 double, 2 RBI) had multiple hits for the visitors.
Treslee Weston knocked in two of the Maples’ three runs and had two base hits. Alexis Perry singled twice for Mapletown (2-1, 3-4).
Jefferson-Morgan scored three runs in the first and cruised to a 10-0 home victory over Avella in Class 1A Section 2 play.
The Rockets’ Ava Wood had three hits, with one being a home run. Teammate Addie Larkin tripled.
Payton Faraber had two doubles and singled for the home team. Danica Grainey and Addyson Teagarden doubled for Jefferson-Morgan (2-1, 3-2).
Kayla Larkin won in the circle after striking out eight and walking one.
Katie Dryer doubled for the Eagles (0-3, 1-4).
• Canon-McMillan’s Brooke Bumer allowed just two runs on four hits, but Hempfield’s Riley Miller pitched a one-hitter in the Spartans’ 2-0 victory in a Class 6A Section 1 game at Hempfield.
Miller knocked in both runs with a single in the first and double in the third. She had 12 strikeouts and no walks in seven innings.
Bumer had two strikeouts and walked five.
Kiersten Williams singled for the Big Macs (0-3, 0-3) in the fifth.
• Kendall Lemley threw a five-hit shutout and Waynesburg won its Class 3A Section 4 opener over Brownsville, 8-0.
Dani Stockdale went 3-for-4 and drove in two runs to lead the Waynesburg attack. Abby Davis smacked a double.
• Liv Bonacci doubled, tripled and drove in three runs, powering South Fayette to an 8-4 win over visiting New Castle.
Cam Valentino scored three times to back the winning pitching of Stephenaie Binek.
• Thomas Jefferson scored in the bottom of the seventh inning to edge Peters Township, 9-8, in Class 5A Section 4.
It is the second consecutive one-run loss for PT (0-1, 1-4), both by 9-8 scores.
The Indians’ offense had 12 hits, including two home runs and five RBI by Makenzie Morgan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.