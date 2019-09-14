PERRYOPOLIS — Alex Conrad passed for two touchdowns and ran for another, all in the first half, as Charleroi rolled to a 45-6 win over Frazier in the Class 2A Interstate Conference.
Charleroi (1-1, 2-1) used Conrad TD passes of 30 yards to Dom Pellegrini and 12 yards to Legend Davis to forge a 14-0 lead. Frazier briefly gained the momentum and pulled to within 14-6 by scoring a touchdown, but Charleroi's Evan McGuire returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for a score and the Commodores never recovered.
A 43-yard TD run by Conrado and a 31-yard field goal by Josy Caruso gave the Cougars a 31-6 lead at halftime.
Frazier's record fell to 0-3, 0-4.