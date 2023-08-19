Jackson Keranko

Jonathan Guth/Observer-Reporter

Charleroi sophomore quarterback Jackson Keranko throws under the watchful eye of first-year head coach Ty Aeschbacher.

CHARLEROI – Ty Aeschbacher played and got his start in coaching at Carmichaels High School before heading west to coach in college at Illinois Wesleyan in Bloomington, Ill., and Adams State University in Alamosa, Colo.

The 2018 Waynesburg University graduate admits the college coaching experience was great to build up his resume and learn more about the game, but he always had aspirations to be a head coach in the area he grew up in.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription