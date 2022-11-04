PITTSBURGH – The agony and the pain on the faces of the members of the Charleroi Cougars boys soccer team told the story.
It was a story of perseverance, heart and effort.
But unfortunately for the Cougars (17-3), the streaming tears on the faces of the players was one of sadness as the Cougars lost in the WPIAL Class A championship game to Winchester Thurston, 3-2, Friday night at Highmark Stadium.
“I am so proud of our boys,” Charleroi coach John Ducoli said, with his silver medal hanging around his neck moments after the match ended. “We came in here – it was our first time here – and we had a solid game plan set.
“Things didn’t go our way and they capitalized on a few of our breakdowns.”
Always humble in victory and gracious in defeat, Ducoli gave credit where it was due.
“Winchester Thurston is a deserving champion and I give them credit,” he said. “To be able to come out here and hang with them, I could not be prouder of the effort our entire team gave.”
The Bears took an early 1-0 lead with senior Jordan Poller-Prince scored, but the Cougars kept fighting and looked for a boost.
Charleroi got just that with 29:44 to go in the first half when junior Bryce Large scored to tie the match.
“We got behind but persevered,” Ducoli said. “The guys gave it their all.”
The match remained tied until senior Alex Hauskrecht gave the Bears the lead with a goal with 7:20 to go before intermission.
In the first half, Winchester Thurston took eight shots, with three on goal, while Charleroi took six, with two on goal.
Both goalkeepers, Charleroi junior Nate Mazon and Winchester Thurston junior Adrian Musekamp, recorded one save in the first half. Mazon finished with four saves and Musekamp five.
Neither team could gain an advantage of play in the second half, but Charleroi tied the match at 2-2 with 19:55 to play when junior Jake Chambers scored to tie up the contest.
“We had the momentum and it felt right,” Ducoli said. “It just wasn’t to be.”
It didn’t take long for the Bears to take the lead right back when Oliver Daboo scored the game-winning goal less than three minutes later as he placed the ball in the back of the net with 17:22 to play.
Daboo also scored the game-winning goal in last year’s PIAA championship game when the Bears defeated Faith Christian, 1-0.
Charleroi had a handful of chances the rest of the way, but it was not to be.
The Bears (16-2-1) finished with 18 shots while the Cougars took 14 with both teams having seven on goal.
While the Cougars came up short in their quest for the first WPIAL championship in program history their season continues Tuesday with a PIAA first-round match.
“The season isn’t over,” Ducoli said. “We have more work to do.”
Winchester Thurston has now won two straight WPIAL championships and has won three in nine years to go along with last year’s PIAA crown.
Ducoli said his team, which has 18 players, compared well to Winchester Thurston, which has 47 players in its program.
“We are Charleroi, and I love this team,” he said. “We represent our community, our school and our fans as one.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.