The end of the season for Peters Township and Charleroi high schools soccer teams came Saturday.
McConnellsburg defeated Charleroi 1-0 in the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class 1A boys soccer playoffs.
Peters Township dropped a 2-1 overtime decision to Owen J. Roberts in overtime of the PIAA Class 4A girls soccer playoffs.
Dalton DeShong scored a first-half goal as McConnellsburg beat Charleroi in the PIAA quarterfinals at Somerset. McConnellsburg will play Winchester Thurston in the semifinals Tuesday.
Alexa Vogelman scored her second goal of the game in overtime as Owen J. Roberts (19-6) defeated Peters Township (15-4-2) in the Class 4A quarterfinals at Eagle View Middle School.
Vogelman scored at the end of the first half before Peters Township tied the score with 30 minutes left in regulation on a goal by Brooke Opferman. Owen J. Roberts will play Central Dauphin in the semifinals Tuesday.
