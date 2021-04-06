CARMICHAELS – She is the match to the kerosene that ignites the West Greene offense.
When Jersey Wise is on fire, the Pioneers cruise as they did this day in a 17-4, five-inning victory over Carmichaels in a non-section game Tuesday afternoon.
Wise went 3-for-3 with a walk, four runs and two RBI. Her first at-bat was indicative of the day she would have. Wise cracked a ringing single on the third pitch of the game and ended up on third base when the Mikes couldn’t collect the throw in to the infield.
She scored on a passed ball.
“I try to start things off from the leadoff as much as I can,” said Wise. “We’ve been together since elementary school. We all know each other here and how well our bats are and how they line up for us. It works out well for us.”
Wise said the Pioneers don’t mind having a bulls-eye on their back after their state championship seasons in 2017 and 2018.
“There are a lot of people looking at us as their main competition.” Wise said. “If we keep working hard, getting mercy rule games, and starting out strong, we can make it back.”
West Greene seemed to feed off Wise’s at-bat. The Pioneers scored four more times to take a 5-0 lead at the top of the inning, 7-2 after two innings, 10-2 after three and 16-3 after four.
All but one starter scored and winning pitcher Kiley Meek not only controlled the Carmichaels bats but went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run.
Her batterymate, London Whipkey, had five of West Greene’s 22 hits in five at-bats, drove in four runs and scored a run. Carmichaels starter Emma Holeran gave up 13 runs in 3 1/3 innings.
In three games, all wins, West Greene is averaging 16 runs.
“We’re very happy with the lineup, 1 through 9, right now,” said West Greene head coach Billy Simms. “The other day we went to Brownsville to see that Franks girl and we hit her 1 through 9. Nothing against Holeran, we came out to hit. As well as we hit at the top, those girls did their job in the middle and bottom of the lineup. We have a potent lineup and I’m proud of them.”
Katie Lampe – yes, there is another one – went 2-for-4, drove in three runs and scored a run. Olivia Kiger went 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run.
Carmichaels has four seniors in Holeran, Mia Ranieri, Emma Hyatt and Madison Ellsworth. They combined to go 4-for-10 with two RBI and two runs. The rest of the team went 3-for-9 with two RBI and two runs.
“We’re really young,” said Carmichaels. “We have freshmen and sophomores in the lineup. The year off hurt us. We need to do better in the field. Our inexperience showed.”
Briggs was especially upset with the six errors.
“I’m hoping we will be better at the end of the year,” said Briggs. “I wasn’t totally opposed to what we did at the plate. You just can’t give them extra outs like we did.”