This installment of “When Sports Weree Played” takes us back exactly 22 years, to June 11, 1998, when Carmichaels softball became the first program from Greene County to win a state team title in any sport.
SHIPPENSBURG – Throughout this fairy tale of a season, the Carmichaels High School girls softball team overwhelmed opponents with a lethal combination of power, speed and sound fundamentals.
Thursday, however, the Mikes needed to call upon their heart, resiliency and resourcefulness. It’s because of those attributes that they can now call themselves state champions.
Carmichaels (26-0) overcame five errors and rallied from a 2-1 deficit in the final three innings to beat South Williamsport 5-2 in the PIAA Class AA championship game at Shippensburg University’s Robb Field.
“I think the biggest thing was that we knew this game was the best game we could play in” said a tearful Nikki Gasti, who struck out seven and walked none while earning her 24th win of the season. “These are definitely tears of happiness.”
All season long, things have come relatively easy for the Mikes. They had outscored their opponents 215-5 and trailed just once in a game. But Thursday, the Mikes were staring at a one-run deficit when they came to bat in the top of the fifth inning. And while they sported an assortment of discouraged looks, their spirit never wavered.
“Definitely, when they pulled ahead, we came in and put our heads together,” said second baseman Heather Baker, who had two of the Mikes’ seven hits. “(But) I knew we could hit their pitcher. She really didn’t move her ball a whole lot and she wasn’t real fast.”
Designated hitter Joey Rodavich opened the pivotal inning with a single and was later forced out on a fielder’s choice. Another fielder’s choice left Sara Harr on first base with two outs. That’s when Megan Bandish delivered the most timely hit.
Bandish roped a single off South Williamsport pitcher Christie Matthews. Center fielder Heather Stabley misplayed the ball – one of six errors the Mounties committed – which allowed Harr to score and Bandish to reach third.
All of a sudden, the Mikes were back.
“I just knew we needed to get a hit and get something going,” said Bandish, who went 2-for-4. 9Matthews) could place it in there all right, but I knew I knew I was going to get something to swing at.”
Bandish then scored the eventual championship-winning run when DeeDee Watson’s grounder in the hole was thrown away by shortstop Beth Lechniak.
“Obviously, in a game like this, there are so many key plays, but nothing was more important than Megan’s hit,” said Carmichaels coach Rob Cole. “It really shows a lot (to come back). We were down in a pressure situation and got the job done.”
South Williamsport (23-5), which trailed by one before getting runs in the third and fourth innings, never got another chance. The Mounties had two baserunners over the final three innings. One was gunned down trying to steal second base by catcher Tara Metcalf, the other reached on an error with two outs in the seventh.
Gasti closed out the game in fitting fashion by striking out Lisa Smith on a rising fastball.
‘We really finished off strong,” Gasti said. “Once we got the lead again, we were a lot more relaxed.”
For much of the game, neither team appeared relaxed.
In the second inning, South Williamsport right fielder Rachel Matthews botched a soft liner by Daysha Grimes, who scored the first run of the game on a Baker single.
Carmichaels was hurt by sloppy plays as well. In the third, Grimes threw away a routine grounder, allowing Smith to reach second. Smith then scored following a sacrifice and wild pitch.
In the fourth, Baker botched a grounder and allowed Lechniak to reach first. When Matthews followed with a sacrifice, Lechniak boldly tried to take two bases. The move surprised Baker, who made the putout at first but threw wildly to third. Lechniak scored easily.
“It just wasn’t in the cards for us,” said South Williamsport coach Vince Shearer. “It’s disappointing because it looked good there for a time.”
All seven runs in the game were unearned and there were 11 errors overall. The Mikes also had a pair of runners – Bandish in the first and Abby McMinn in the sixth – thrown out at the plate.
“That’s not typical for us,” Cole said. “But there were a lot of nerves out there in a game like this.”
Carmichaels put the game away with a run in the sixth and another in the seventh. Grimes doubled in the sixth and scored on a throwing error. In the seventh, Harr tripled and scored on the same play when Lynette Murray overthrew third base.
“We knew we had to get it done,” Bandish said.