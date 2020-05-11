Today’s edition of “When Sports Were Played” goes back to April 26, 2005, when Carmichaels lefty Jared Lapkowicz set the WPIAL baseball record for career pitching wins with his 32nd victory.
CARMICHAELS – Jared Lapkowicz made his varsity pitching debut for the Carmichaels High School baseball team April 2, 2002 against Bentworth.
It also marked the first loss of his then-fledgling career.
“When I came in as a freshman, I was just trying to strike everyone out,” Lapkowicz said. “I realized I had to learn how to pitch.”
Clearly, Lapkowicz possessed all the necessary tools for success. A hard-throwing lefty, Lapkowicz owned pinpoint control and an array of off-speed pitches. Maybe more than anything, Lapkowicz wanted to be a winner. Following his disappointing debut, he quickly learned what was expected when wearing a Mikes jersey.
And he didn’t lose another game his freshman year.
Midway through his senior year, there’s still only a small handful of losses – four in four years. He remembers each one in great detail.
One thing Lapkowicz can’t totally recall are his wins. The reason? There are too many to remember. In fact, not long after the PIAA changed its pitching rules following California High School’s appearance in the 1984 Class A title game, no pitcher in the WPIAL has won more games than Lapkowicz.
After four strong innings Tuesday against Section 1-A rival Geibel, Lapkowicz notched the 32nd victory of his career as the Mikes (7-1, 11-1) cruised to a 10-0 win in five innings. Previously, Lapkowicz shared the record of 31 wins with Kevin Ricciuti of Ellwood City (2000-2003).
Before the rules changes – which limit a pitcher to 14 innings per week and three days between starts, it’s possible some pitchers won more. The WPIAL, however, does not track records and, after thorough fact checking, no one could dispute Lapkowicz was about to make local sports history.
And now, the district record is all his. Breaking it will prove difficult.
“This means a lot. This is what you work for in a baseball career,” Lapkowicz said. “You want to pitch and pitch well every game.”
Lapkowicz has done that, and Carmichaels has certainly flourished during his four years.
While he can remember every loss, there’s also the no-hitter he threw against Cambridge Springs in the first round of the state playoffs as a freshman. There’s the shutout against Bishop Canevin in the 2003 WPIAL Class A championship game. There’s the four no-hitters, the 13 shutouts, the two wins against Chartiers-Houston in 2004 and countless others against top-notch teams.
“He has 32 wins and four no-hitters. Most pitchers are lucky to have one in a career,” Mikes coach Dave Bates said. “And he never gets to pitch against the weakest teams in the conference. He has so many wins against quality teams.”
Unquestionably, Lapkowicz earned the distinction.
Following the win, which was highlighted by two-run home runs by Jeff Lapkowicz and Nico Buday, Carmichaels athletic director John Krajnak walked toward the pitching mound and presented Lapkowicz with a plaque. Subsequently, the Mikes mobbed Lapkowicz.
Seems appropriate considering Lapkowicz prefers deflecting praise toward his teammates.
“I’ve been lucky to have great players surrounding me for four years,” he said.
One of the best, and Lapkowicz’s personal favorite, is twin brother and catcher Jeff Lapkowicz, who’s caught every game Jared has pitched.
“It’s a great feeling to see him get this kind of reward,” Jeff Lapkowicz said.
Oddly enough, despite all the big games in baseball, football and basketball, Jared Lapkowicz wasn’t quite himself before the game started.
“You could tell he was nervous,” Jeff said. “We let him alone. Nobody wanted to talk about it that much.”
Jared Lapkowicz entered his senior year with 28 wins and figured a potential WPIAL record was near.
“I knew I was approaching it, but (Monday) was the first time we talked about it,” he said. “I was nervous the first couple pitches, but I realized it’s just a game like all the other games.”
Maybe not. This is one win Lapkowicz will definitely remember.
“It’s a very nice accolade and one of the very few things I would let the importance of the individual accomplishment be recognized like that,” Bates said.
“I can’t tell you how proud I am to coach two kids like that. You’re lucky to get one and I get two. And the rest of the guys, they fight, scrap and work so hard for this. The thing is they aren’t a jealous group at all.”
Seniors Karl Cole, Jamie Bandish, Buday and the Lapkowicz brothers are part of a winning group. And they’re hoping to push Jared’s career win total toward 40.
Of course, that will entail a long run in the playoffs.
“We’re trying and hoping for a WPIAL and state championships,” Jared Lapkowicz said. “That’s what everybody plays for.”