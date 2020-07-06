Carmichaels had too much hitting for Bishop Canevin and routed the Crusaders in the 2003 WPIAL Class A baseball championship game.
PITTSBURGH – Colby Giles and Jono Menhart flashed smiles as wide as the PNC Park outfield. And why not? After so many chances and a few heartbreaking, and even unbelievable, losses in other sports, the two seniors on the Carmichaels baseball team finally had what they always wanted.
Pitcher Jared Lapkowicz turned in another phenomenal, big-game performance and a balanced lineup sprayed hits all over as the Mikes needed only five innings to thump Bishop Canevin, 10-0, for the WPIAL Class A championship Thursday afternoon at PNC Park.
Carmichaels (19-1) turned in one of the most dominant performances in WPIAL baseball championship history and after flirting with titles in football, basketball and baseball, it was a performance the Mikes have been waiting for.
“It’s definitely a dream come true. It’s one of those feelings you can’t beat,” said Giles, who led off the bottom of the first with a single and finished 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored.
“We just stuck to hustle and defense. It’s what’s worked all season.”
And a lineup averaging more than 10 runs per game in the postseason sure makes things a lot easier.
The Mikes jumped on Bishop Canevin (13-4-1) starter Jim Cannon early. After Giles’ leadoff single and a sacrifice bunt by Menhart, junior shortstop Shayne Busti busted a book-rule double to the deepest part of PNC Park, left-centerfield, to provide a 1-0 lead.
“I was trying to get good contact,” Busti said. “After I hit it, I thought it was going over (for a home run). I thought it had a shot.”
Carmichaels led only 1-0 at the time, but Bishop Canevin didn’t have much of a shot after that.
“That was a momentum kick,” Mikes coach Dave Bates said. “It’s always nice to get a run. But one run doesn’t mean a thing.”
So Carmichaels tacked on runs in the second and third innings on sacrifice flies from Giles and Jeff Lapkowicz to take a 3-0 lead. Then, the Mikes added six more in the fourth, mostly against relief pitcher Sam Gioia.
The fourth inning was typical Carmichaels baseball. Jamie Kowalczyk, who reached base in all three plate appearances, led off with a single, then stole second. Like he had been in the second inning, Nico Buday was hit by a pitch to put runners at first and second. Menhart followed with a two-run single and, soon afterward, things fell apart for Bishop Canevin.
A throwing error by right fielder Matt Fazio helped score Menhart after a single by Busti, who finished 4-for-4 with two runs and an RBI. Jared Lapkowicz added an RBI-double before Jeff Lapkowicz and Kowalczyk hit run-scoring singles.
“This is truly a team win,” said Bates. “I’m not surprised with how we won. I’m never surprised in baseball. This is a real good hitting team.”
Carmichaels, which entered the season as one of the favorites to win the WPIAL, has responded to the pressure. And now, others are realizing the extraordinary talent and depth the Mikes possess.
“Nobody has hit that well against us,” longtime Bishop Canevin coach Red Locke said. “We’re a Class A team and the only Class A teams we played this year are in our section. They hit as well as any team we’ve played in any class.”
And Jared Lapkowicz would probably be a standout pitcher in any classification.
Early in the game, Lapkowicz used his curveball with great success and faced the minimum number of batters until Trey Lescovitz laced a triple off him in the fourth inning. By the end of the game, he challenged Canevin to hit his fastball and they could not.
Even with the PIAA playoffs looming, the Mikes can now take some time to celebrate.
“Who knows what they’ll have waiting for us down in Carmichaels. Maybe we’ll get to ride a fire truck,” Bates joked. “Fire-truck riding is kind of a hobby for us down in Carmichaels.”