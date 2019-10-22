YORK – Three local golfers had top 10-finishes Tuesday at the PIAA Championships held at Heritage Hills Golf Resort.
Chartiers-Houston senior Jack Hritsko placed seventh in boys Class AA while Rocco Salvitti, a Canonsburg resident who is a freshman at Pittsburgh Central Catholic, was seventh in boys Class AAA. Peters Township junior Ella McRoberts was eighth in girls Class AAA.
Hritsko shot 77 in the second round and was 10-over 152 for the tournament. He finished eight shots behind winner Skyler Fox of Riverside in the WPIAL.
Salvitti shot 1-under 70 and one was one six Class AAA golfers to play the second round under par. Salvitti’s two-day total of 143 left him nine strokes behind winner Carson Bacha of Central York. Salvitti had the second-best finish among WPIAL entrants in the Class AAA field.
McRoberts was the top finisher among all WPIAL golfers in the girls Class AAA competition. She slipped from a 76 in the opening round, shooting a closing 82 that left her 12 shots off the winning pace.
Chartiers-Houston’s Spencer Kane shot 84 and finished in a tie for 23rd place in boys Class AA. Remmey Lohr, the Carmichaels girl who qualified for the boys Class AA event, shot 85 for the second consecutive day and tied for 30th place.