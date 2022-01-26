Name: Chris Barrish
School: Carmichaels
Sport: Basketball
Class: Senior
Barrish’s week: The 5-8 point guard became the newest member in Carmichaels’ 1,000-point club last Wednesday. Barrish reached the milestone while the Mikes snapped Jefferson-Morgan’s seven-game winning streak, 69-37.
The win also put the Mikes all alone in second place in Class 2A Section 4 with a 3-1 record. Jefferson-Morgan fell to 3-2. Monessen is in first place.
Barrish needed 24 points for 1,000, which he reached during the fourth quarter. He now has 1,020 career points.
“I was counting it down a little bit,” said Barrish. “There was this one time when I didn’t know how close I was and there were players on the bench who told me.”
When Barrish hit the mark, Carmichaels called a timeout to recognize the accomplishment. In a show of sportsmanship, Jefferson-Morgan head coach Brandon Lawless, a Carmichaels graduate, called an adjoining timeout when it appeared Barrish needed more time for pictures admidst the small celebration.
“Going into it, it didn’t mean a whole lot to me,” Barrish said. “But when I saw how much it meant to my teammates and family and the community, it put a new perspective on it. Now that it happened, it was pretty special.”
Carmichaels’ head coach Ian McCombs said Barrish has always been a dependable scorer for the Mikes.
“I didn’t coach him his freshman year but the past three years he has been a good three-point shooter,” McCombs said. “He’s kind of crafty on how he gets some of his shots off. He’s smaller in height but he keeps the defender on his toes because you have to respect his ability to shoot and his ability to drive.”
Barrish averages 23 points per game and doesn’t mind finding an open player for a chance for an assist.
“He is our point guard and he certainly knows how to get his points from the perimeter,” McCombs said. “He knows how to get to the foul line and he drives the ball well. He draws attention from the defense.”
Compiled by Joe Tuscano