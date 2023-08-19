CARMICHAELS – Carmichaels finished in a tie for second place in the Tri-County South Conference last season and advanced to the WPIAL Class A playoffs.
The Mikes were 7-4 overall, but a face from the past has returned to the helm and is not looking at making the playoffs as a prize.
Ryan Krull, who is in his eighth year as head coach at Carmichaels, is back after being away for three years.
“The goals are the same as they were before, and it’s to win every single game that we play, regardless of the opponent,” Krull said. “It’s a disservice to the kids if you don’t. What are we going to say? ‘Hey guys, let’s make it to the playoffs.’ We are asking for a championship effort in their offseason training. We, as coaches, have a responsibility to give them every opportunity to be champions on the field, so that’s the standard and everybody is on board with it.”
Carmichaels is back in the Tri-County South with Bentworth, Beth-Center, California, Jefferson-Morgan, Mapletown, Monessen and West Greene, and Krull wants his team to be ready each week.
“We’ll respect every opponent that we play,” Krull said. “We have to make sure we are game planning for our opponent, but it’s about us. The focus is on us, and doing everything that we’re supposed to do.”
Krull, a Central Cambria High School and Waynesburg University graduate, wants his team to establish the run game, but is confident the Mikes’ offense can do some damage in passing.
“We do want to run the football, and we want to run it right at people,” Krull said. “We will have a complimentary pass game. We have guys who can spin the football and guys who can catch the football and make plays. We have too many good athletes to not spread the ball around, and we have too many good guys up front to not try to run the ball right at teams.”
Krull expects his defense to play sound fundamentally, and is not looking to overcomplicate the system.
“Defensively, our biggest thing is going to be to line up right, play the snap with great technique and get 11 hats to the football,” Krull said. “We are in the belief system of less is more.”
Carmichaels has depth on its offensive line as Braedyn Wasko, Bradley Schoenfeldt, Dillan Fisher, Landon Mitchell, Andrew Tasker, Hunter Oliver, Mike Oshetsky are the frontrunners for significant playing time.
Senior Billy White should be the Mikes’ feature tailback, but Will Murray will see his share of touches in the backfield, and Ambrose and Aydan Adamson are expected to contribute with their blocking and running ability.
Carson Hillsman will see action and Krull said there are a few others in the mix to carry the ball.
A.J. Donaldson and Robbie Wilson-Jones were in a camp battle to start at quarterback. Donaldson played receiver last season while Wilson-Jones has the advantage of having previously played the position.
Junior Brandon Yekel and sophomore Cannon Bupka will be primary targets for the quarterback.
“We feel like they (Yekel and Bupka) can do some special things with the football in their hands,” Krull said.
Dayton Reynolds, Gavin Husenits and Chance Lemley will have the opportunity to produce at wide receiver.
Wasko, Schoenfeldt, Fisher, Mitchell, Tasker, Oliver and Oshetsky will anchor the defensive line. Parker Hewitt will play at defensive end.
“We are really putting an emphasis on controlling the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball,” Krull said. “We have those seven players on the offensive line who will be there defensively with the exception of Parker Hewitt at defensive end, who is a tall, lanky kid, and a high-motor guy. I am really excited to see what he can do.”
Ambrose and Aydan Adamson, Murray and Hillsman are penciled in at linebacker with Jacob Deems providing depth.
Bupka, Donaldson, Reynolds and Yekel will be in the secondary.
White will do the punting.
“Billy is a helluva punter,” Krull said. “It’s just can we be consistent with it. Hopefully, we don’t have to punt the ball too much.”
Krull’s coaching staff consists of Coty Allen, Joetta Andrews, Marc Berry, Shawn Dulaney, Caleb Gallagher, Dave Jones, Fred Morecraft, Ken Perkins, Joey Piper, Dan Poland and Dave Rankin.
Krull believes that Andrews is the first female assistant coach for football in the history of the program.
