WASHINGTON – Carmichaels used some two-out lighting and Aydan Adamson and Patrick Holaren combined for a two-hit shutout in a 2-0 victory over McGuffey in non-section play Monday night at Wild Things Park.

Carmichaels (7-0) scored the only runs it would need in the bottom of the fifth on Liam Lohr’s double to right field to score Dominic Colarusso and Jacob Fordyce, who had singled. Lohr was out at third trying to extend the double into a triple.

