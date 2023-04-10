WASHINGTON – Carmichaels used some two-out lighting and Aydan Adamson and Patrick Holaren combined for a two-hit shutout in a 2-0 victory over McGuffey in non-section play Monday night at Wild Things Park.
Carmichaels (7-0) scored the only runs it would need in the bottom of the fifth on Liam Lohr’s double to right field to score Dominic Colarusso and Jacob Fordyce, who had singled. Lohr was out at third trying to extend the double into a triple.
“Those are three guys we expect big things from,” Carmichaels coach Richard Krause said. “Playing at this facility is always awesome, and if we get in the playoffs, we are going to see turf wherever we go. This was good baseball and it felt like a playoff game.”
Holaren yielded one hit in three innings with six strikeouts and one walk to earn the win. Adamson struck out four and walked one in four innings.
“I’m thrilled,” Krause said. “We’re off to a good start but we are not playing clean games. We played really well defensively. Aydan came out and just pounded the zone and got us off to a great start, and Patrick picked up where he left off.”
Krause said the decision to bring in Holaren in the fifth was by design.
“We have no section games this week, so we set that up ahead of time regardless of the score,” Krause said.
The Highlanders’ Brogan Meighen allowed two runs on sixth hits in five innings. He had two strikeouts and walked two but took the loss.
McGuffey (5-2) had the runners on first and second with one out in the sixth, as Reno Presto reached on an infield single and moved to second on a throwing error and Jantzen Durbin walked, but Holaren recorded a strikeout and a lineout to second ended the threat.
“We had some opportunities, but we couldn’t cash in,” George Linck said. “You have to hit when you are playing a good team. This was an exhibition game, and we wanted to give some guys some extra work. Our hitting just kind of let us down tonight.
“I give Carmichaels credit. They have a good program; they are well coached, and they play fundamental baseball. We didn’t hit the ball well enough like we normally do.”
The Mikes threatened in the first when Holaren beat out an infield single, moved to second on Colarusso’s sacrifice bunt and third after Meighen fielded a comebacker for the second out. Mieghen struck out the next batter to get out of the first inning.
Carmichaels runners on first and second with one out in the second after Mason Lapana walked and Adamson singled to right, but Meighen was up to the task in getting the next two batters to fly out to end the threat.
Fordyce doubled to center field in the third inning.
