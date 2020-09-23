Two local girls golfers qualified for the WPIAL Class AA Championship during play Wednesday.
Carmichaels’ Remey Lohr moved on by finishing as the runner-up in the qualifier held at Latrobe Elks Golf Club. Lohr, who played in the WPIAL and PIAA boys tournaments last year, shot 6-over-par 78 and easily came in under the target score of 94. Lohr played the back-9 in even-par 35.
Lohr was second to Meghan Zambruno of Greensburg Central Catholic, who shot 75. Lohr and Zambruno were two of six golfers to advance from the site.
At the qualifier held at The Club of Shadow Lakes in Aliquippa, McGuffey’s Faith Chapman secured her spot in the WPIAL tournament by shooting 97, which matched the target score. Chapman was one of six qualifiers from the site. Eva Bulger of Quaker Valley won the qualifier by shooting 78, which was 17 shots better than the runner-up.
The WPIAL Class AA Championships will be held Oct. 1 at Allegheny Country Club in Sewickley Heights.