CALIFORNIA – Carmichaels starting pitcher Bailey Barnyak had seven illegal pitches called against her, and even when the freshman adjusted, the calls were still made, much to the chagrin of Mikes coach Dave Briggs.
“I don’t even know what to say,” Briggs said. “I’m shocked. It changed the whole game. It just kept innings and at-bats going for them. We tried to adjust, and I thought she did adjust, and the calls were still going against her.”
The calls on Barnyak, plus a five-run fifth inning propelled Union to a 10-8 victory over the Mikes on Wednesday afternoon in the WPIAL Class A softball title game at PennWest California’s Lilley Field.
The Scotties (17-3) have won two straight district championships. They earned their first title last year against West Greene.
“Carmichaels is one of the better teams around, and we may see them again in the state playoffs,” Union coach Doug Fisher said. “We knew they could hit, but we had a great hitting day.”
The Mikes (18-1) came into the game as the No. 2 seed to Union, and looked to be on their way to a third WPIAL championship after scoring three runs in the top of the first.
Carmichaels won its two titles in 1997 and ‘98 when Barnyak’s mother, Nikki (Gasti) Onderko, was the Mikes’ star pitcher. Onderko is on Briggs’ staff as pitching coach.
Carmichaels scored its three runs on three hits, which started with Ashton Batis walking with one out. She scored on Carys McConnell’s double to center field. McConnell scored on Ali Jacobs’ double to left center and Jacobs sprinted home on Barnyak’s single to right.
The Scotties scored one run in the bottom of the inning on Addie Nogay’s base hit to right that scored Olivia Williams, who had singled to cut the deficit to 3-1.
The Mikes increased their advantage to 5-1 in the second when Megan Voithofer and Sophia Zalar scored on McConnell’s two-run double to center.
Union added two runs in the second and two in the third to tie the game at 5-5 before Carmichaels added another three-spot for an 8-5 lead heading into the bottom of the fourth.
Zalar reached on an error, Batis walked and both scored on McConnell’s double to left field for a two-run advantage. McConnell scored on Jacobs’ single to right.
“Carys is probably one of our best all-around players, and she had a great game today,” Briggs said.
The Scotties sent 10 batters to the plate in the fifth, and scored their five runs on four hits.
Olivia Benedict tripled to lead off the inning and scored on Tori May’s base hit to right. May moved to third on Mallory Gorgacz’s double before Bella Cameron walked to load the bases with nobody out.
May scored on Ella Casalandra’s sacrifice fly to right and Williams walked to load the bases again. Gorgacz scored when Ross walked for an 8-8 tie before Nogay’s base-hit to left plated courtesy runner Lorena Boice and Williams in what turned out to be the game-winning hit.
The Mikes had runners on first and second with nobody out in the sixth, but Union starting pitcher Mia Preuhs forced a groundout and struck out two to escape without any damage.
Preuhs retired the first two Carmichaels batters in the seventh before Zalar reached on an infield single. Batis singled and both stole second and third before Preuhs recorded a strikeout to end the threat, inning and game.
“We had been aggressive all year,” Briggs said. “We had our chances, but we needed to get one more clutch hit. I am proud of our girls. They really battled and fought the whole game.”
Preuhs allowed eight earned runs on nine hits over seven innings. She struck out 11 and walked five.
Barnyak yielded 10 runs (nine earned) on nine hits in six. The freshman struck out 10 and walked seven.
