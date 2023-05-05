Carmichaels swept a doubleheader from West Greene,10-0 and 3-1, to move a half-game ahead of California in the battle for first place in Class A Section 1 on Friday.
Tyler Richmond went 4-for-4 with four RBI and came a triple shy of hitting for the cycle in the opener. Nathan Beringo took a shutout in the seventh inning in the second game and settled for a two-hit complete game.
Richmond had a double and home run. Liam Lohr also homered, drove in three and scored three times for the Mikes.
Winning pitcher Patrick Holaren threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing four hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out four.
Beringo struck out seven and walked only one.
Carmichaels is 8-2 in section and 12-3 overall.
• California broke open a close game by scoring eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to beat Avella 13-3 in Class A Section 1.
Aidan Lowden had three hits for California (7-2, 9-7), which has won five of its last six. Rick Lawson doubled.
Winning pitcher Caden Monticelli threw a four-hit complete game.
• Lorenzo Glasser fired a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts, and Ringgold used a pair of late five-run innings to beat visiting Albert Gallatin 10-0 in Class 4A Section 2.
Glasser allowed only a two-out single in the sixth inning. He did not walk a batter.
The Rams (5-4, 7-10) broke a scoreless tie with five runs in the fifth. Hunter Mamie hit two doubles and scored twice. Remington Lessman also doubled.
• Central Catholic scored three runs over the final two innings to beat Canon-McMillan 3-1 in Class 6A Section 2.
Canon-McMillan (10-4, 12-5) scored in the first inning and still led 1-0 in the sixth, when Central Catholic (6-8, 7-9) scored to tie. The Vikings won the game with two seventh-inning runs.
• Anthony Romano and Luke Camden each homered as Chartiers-Houston stayed atop Class 2A Section 1 with a 7-1 victory over Frazier.
The Bucs (8-1, 14-2) made the most of six hits. Keegan Kosek and Paul Williamson each had a double.
Winning pitcher Ryan Opfer struck out 12 over five shutout innings and Romano pitched the final two frames with three strikeouts.
• Defending state champion Bethel Park did all of its scoring in the first four innings and went on to an 8-2 win over Trinity in Class 5A Section 2.
Bethel Park (8-1, 11-4) is in first place in the section. Trinity (3-6, 4-7) remains in playoff contention.
The Hillers were held to three singles by three Bethel Park pitchers. Jack Edner was the winner in relief. Starter Evan Holewinski drove in three runs.
• Yough remained unbeaten in Class 3A Section 4 play with an 8-5 win over McGuffey.
Jacob Ross had a double and scored twice for McGuffey (5-5, 9-6).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.