Remmey Lohr of Carmichaels had a groundbreaking and impactful junior season, so much so that the rules were changed after her accomplishment.
Lohr advanced to another state golf championship, but did so by playing in the boys tournament because of a rule that permits only one girl to participate in the individual postseason if her school does not field a girls golf team.
The challenge didn’t deter Lohr. She won the Section 8-AA boys qualifier at Nemacolin Country Club, survived a couple tough finishing holes to place 13th in the WPIAL Class AA Championships at Allegheny Country Club, and then placed second, only one shot out of first place, at the 44-player PIAA Western Regional played at Tom’s Run in Blairsville. Lohr tied for 30th with two rounds of 85 in the PIAA Championships.
During the regular season, Lohr was also a key member of Carmichaels’ undefeated Section 8-AA boys championship team.
After the season, the PIAA approved a new rule that will make any girl playing in a boys individual championship (both WPIAL and PIAA) to play from the same tees as the boys. The longstanding rule, and the one Lohr played by last year, is for girls to play from tees that are 15% closer to the hole than the boys.