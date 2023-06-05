DUBOIS – Freshman Bailey Barnyak fired a five-hit shutout and Carmichaels did all its scoring in one inning to defeat District 9 champion DuBois Central Catholic 7-0 in a PIAA Class A first-round softball game Monday at Heindl Field.
Carmichaels (19-1), which bounced back from a loss to Union in the WPIAL championship game, moves on to the quarterfinals Thursday against Glendale (20-4), the third-place team from District 6. Glendale defeated Meyersdale, 4-2.
The Mikes scored seven runs in the top of the third inning, taking advantage of six hits and five DCC errors. Carmichaels sent 11 batters to the plate in the inning, which began with a leadoff double by Kaitlyn Waggett and was followed by an RBI triple by Megan Voithofer.
Ali Jacobs had a two-run single in the third inning, and Sophia Zalar and Kendall Ellsworth also had RBIs in the frame.
That was more than enough offense for Barnyak. She did not walk a batter and struck out nine.
