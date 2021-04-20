Norwin head coach Mike Liebdzinski would have preferred to watch the entirety of his team’s Class 6A Section 2 game Tuesday against Canon-McMillan from the field, and not the parking lot.
He had to settle for the latter when, in the top of the fourth inning, he was ejected for arguing the ruling that E.J. Dunn failed to tag up on a would-be sacrifice fly.
The Knights led 4-3 at the time of that call and subsequent ejection, and although what would have been a big insurance run was wiped off the board, Norwin regrouped and held on for a 5-4 win, with their general watching from the parking lot.
Liebdzinski declined comment after the game.
Norwin (5-1, 8-1) drew first blood in the top of the first inning. Leadoff man Jack Whalen reached on a bloop double, and with two outs, cleanup hitter Jake Kendro singled him home for the game’s first run. This started a big afternoon for Whalen, who went 3-3 with two runs scored and walk.
“Jack’s our catalyst,” Norwin assistant coach Tom Quealy said. “He plays great center field, he covers a lot of ground. Good arm, runs well. He’s a difference-maker.”
The Big Macs (2-4, 4-7) answered in their half of the second. Andrew Kocen singled to lead off the inning, and Tyler Greenleaf subsequently walked. Mason Fixx tripled home two runs to put Canon Mac ahead, 2-1.
Fixx wasn’t done. With Ben Siller batting, the newcomer came home on a passed ball to double the Big Macs’ lead. Fixx, Kocen and classmate Jake Egezio have all had to step up for the Big Macs, and coach Tim Bruzdewicz feels they’ve been up to the challenge.
“We thought Mason Fixx was going to be good a month ago, but he had COVID quarantine, so we had to hold him off,” he said. “(Andrew) Kocen at first base, and the center fielder (Jake) Egezio looks good. The bottom line with those kids: all three are tough kids. It doesn’t matter who you play, they’re ready to play.”
Norwin didn’t stay on the ropes for long. The Knights got back to within one in the top of the third, when with two outs, Alex Gabauer hit a popup to right field that fell in for a double, scoring Whalen and making it 3-2.
Norwin jumped ahead in its next at bat.
Eric Chorba singled to tie it, and then came home on a hit by Fleming. Kocen’s cutoff to the plate was late and Chorba avoided the tag of Big Macs catcher Mekos Mantalis to give the Knights the lead.
Norwin had a chance to add more insurance in that inning. With still only one out and Dunn on third, No. 9 hitter Landon DiBeradin lofted a fly ball to left field that easily scored Dunn for a sacrifice fly. The problem was, the home plate umpire ruled that Dunn left early, a decision that didn’t please Liebdzinski
Norwin added an insurance in the top of the fifth on a two-out double by Kendro that scored Walker from first.
The Big Macs wouldn’t go quietly. In the bottom of the sixth, Fixx struck again, doubling home Tyler Greenleaf to cut the deficit in half.
Norwin’s starting pitcher, Chase Kranitz, only lasted two innings, allowing three earned runs on four hits while walking one. He was replaced by Zach Potthoff, who pitched the last five innings and did so quite well, giving up just one run on five hits and striking out two.
Cannon-Mac’s starting pitcher, Brandon Adams, held his own through three but gave up three runs in the fourth, ending his afternoon.
“You’re playing one of the top five teams in the state,” Bruzdewicz said. “So the bottom line is, as you know, they capitalize on mistakes. They’re too good 1 through 9 to make mistakes (against). Even though they had some bloop hits, they capitalized on what they were doing.”
The Big Macs will look to bounce back Thursday against Laurel Highlands at home.
“I thought we played better than them, but not clean,” Bruzdewicz said. “We have to clean it up.”