Gerrit Nijenhuis polished off a perfect season by winning his second straight PIAA Class AAA wrestling title at the Giant Center in Hershey in March.
Nijenhuis decisioned Donovan McMillon of Peters Township, 6-0, in the 182-pound final to win that second title under historic circumstances.
Nijenhuis’ match with McMillon made a bit of PIAA history. It was the first time since the PIAA tournament began in 1938 that two wrestlers from Washington County competed against one another in a state final.
The match also was significant in that it made Nijenhuis the winningest wrestler in WPIAL history. Nijenhuis has a 181-16 career record, one victory more than the previous mark of 180. That record was shared by two Pittsburgh Central Catholic wrestlers: Dane Johnson and Geoff Alexander.
Nijenhuis became the first two-time state champion at Canon-McMillan since Solomon Chishko won his second title in 2014.