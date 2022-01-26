McMURRAY – While the score was closer than when these two teams met a week ago, there was still no doubt about what team reigns supreme in Section 4.
And most probably the WPIAL.
Waynesburg, the defending PIAA Class AAA Team Tournament champion, again had its way with Canon-McMillan, 31-24, in the finals of the Section 4 Team Tournament.
It was the third straight section team title for the Raiders.
None of the teams competing were eliminated. The tournament is used for the seeding process for the WPIAL Team Tournament, which gets underway next week.
Bethel Park took third place with a 37-24 victory over Peters Township.
Waynesburg should get a high (No. 1 or 2) seed and host the first-round pod Wednesday. Brian Krenzelak, Canon-McMillan’s head coach, believes a fourth seed is possible.
“I said all week that last week’s 55-10 score was not indicative of how good Canon-McMillan was,” said Waynesburg head coach Kyle Szewczyk said. “With (Jacob) Houpt out and (Gianmarco) Ramos out, assuming they were going to be back tonight, that score was going to be a lot closer. We had a lot of adversity and the boys stepped up in a big way.”
Waynesburg was without 120-pound standout Joe Simon, who suffered a slight back injury. Szewczyk expects him to return in time for Wednesday’s first round of the WPIAL Team Tournament.
“I knew it would be a little closer than the last time,” said Krenzelak. “I expected our seniors to step up. We lost the toss and it dictated what we could do up top.”
Eli Makel (215) had the lone pin for Waynesburg amd Rocco Welsh had a big win, technical fall, over Matthew Furman. Mac Church also won by tecchnical fall.
Waynesburg, 62-12
Waynesburg stretched its muscles, registering nine pins and coming away with a 62-12 thrashing of Bethel Park in the semifinals.
Notching pins for the Raiders were Ky Szewczyk (113), Zander Phatoorus (126), Mac Church (132), Colton Stoneking (138), Jake Stephenson (152), Nate Kirby (160), Brody Evans (189), Eli Makel (215) and Noah Tustin (Hvy).
Rocco Welsh (172) won by technical fall.
Waynesburg forfeit at 106 and Mason Kernan (120) had a fall to account for Bethel Park points.
Canon-McMillan, 44-21
Canon-McMillan won seven of the final nine bouts to take a 44-21 victory from Peters Township in the semifinals.
Getting fallls for the Big Macs were Tanner Mizenko (106), Andrew Binni (126), Gianmarco Ramos (160), Gabe Stafford (172), and Matthew Furman (189).