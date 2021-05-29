SHIIPPENSBURG – The weather was terrible.
Downpours left Seth Grove Stadium on the campus of Shippensburg University partially submerged.
But neither rain nor snow nor darkness of night could stop the sun from shining on South Fayette's track team. The Lions took seventh in the 3,200-meter relay, first in the 400-meter relay. Amy Allen, lomg the lynchpin for good thimgs happening, took seventh in the 200 dash, third in the 400 dash and fourth in the 1,600 relay.
"I got out to a pretty good start in the 400," said Allen. "There were two girls on the outside of me and I couldn't see inside the lanes. I felt good and I finished better than I expected. I was ranked fourth."
Amanda Marquis, Malana Schumaker, Olivia Renk and Allen ran the legs of the victorious 400 relay team. The winning time was 48.57.
"I do like the team events better," said Allen, a senior. "I like to share in the happiness."
The 3,200-meter relay team from South Fayette , which set the school record of 9:28.74 in last week's district tournamennt, took seventh with a time of 9:28.77. Runners were Emma Fleck, Baylee Carpenter, Lauren Iagnemma, and Zoe Poe.
Canon-McMillan's 1,600 relay team of Trenton Jubin, Jadon Rahman, Blake Lauper and Justin Egizio finished fourth with a time of 3:23.42. Cumberland Valley won the race with a time of 3:18.28.
Brett Kroboth of Peters Township was fourth inn the 1,600 run with a time of 4:24.93.
Chris Davis of Canon-McMillan finished eighth in the 100 dash with a time of 15.80.
Trinity's Alyssa Clutter finished seventh in the 100-meter dash. She turned in a time of 12.58. Teammate Eden Williamson finished fourth in the high jump hitting a height of 5-03.
"I think I had a good start." Clutter said. "I finished strong, too. I just have to work in the middle."
Colt Whyte of Burgettstown finished in seventh place in the Class AA long jump Friday. What with the monsoon like conditions, his achievement was overlooked.