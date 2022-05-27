SHIPPENSBURG – It has been a pretty good week for Devoun Fuse.
The junior from Washington committed to play football at Rutgers University earlier in the week.
On Friday, he left Shippensburg University as the lone local male athlete to medal in the PIAA Track & Field Championships.
Fuse took seventh place in the long jump with an effort of 21-4 1/4.
“The pit was really hard,” said Fuse. “It doesn’t feel like a cloud the way it’s supposed to. It feels more like a board.”
Part of the problem was a devastating downpour that forced a two-hour delay in the processing of events. The wetness certainly cause a different consistency in the sand.
“I’m not happy because I felt I could have done better,” said Fuse.
On the recruiting front, Fuse, who played quarterback and linebacker for the Prexies, is projected as an outside linebacker at Rutgers.
“I liked everything about it, especially the coaching staff,” Fuse said of the Scarlet Knights, who are coached by Greg Schiano.
Fuse said Toledo was a close second to Rutgers and that Cincinnati and Liberty showed interest.
“They see me as an outside linebacker,” said Fuse. “But you never can tell. I believe I can play anywhere.”
Fuse said he plans to take enough summer courses at Washington so he can graduate in December and start at Rutgers in January.
“I went to one of their practices, on Junior Day, and I liked the way the were organized,” said Fuse. “The area is nice. They showed me all the good areas. And New York City is just 40 minutes away. I’m happy I got it out of the way. I don’t have to stress about it.”
Fuse is thinking about majoring in business but is unsure what he wants to concentrate on.
In his junior season, the 6-4, 195-pounder passed for 713 yards with 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions. He rushed for 293 yards, averaging nearly 10 yards per carry.
In other track action, Christopher Davis of Canon-McMillan took 4th in the Class 3A 300 hurdles with a time of 39.15.
“That’s not even close to my personal record of 38.5.” said Davis. “I need to concentrate better. My brain was really dead. At least, I can come back (Saturday) and try again.”
Other finishers included Kirkland Cipoletti of McGuffey, who was 14th in the Class 2A 1,600 with a time of 4:28; Brett Kroboth of Peters Township, who finished 17th in the Class 3A 1,600 run; Ruben Gordon of Washington, who was 20th in the 100 dash (11.50), was 15th in the high jump at 6-1, all in Class 2A; and Tyriek Williams of Canon-McMillan, who was 12th in the Class 3A 100 hurdles (15.40).