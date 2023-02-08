Name: Andrew Binni
School: Canon-McMillan
Updated: February 8, 2023 @ 11:24 pm
Name: Andrew Binni
School: Canon-McMillan
Sport: Wrestling
Class: Junior
Binni’s week: Binni won a crucial 4-2 decision against Joe Simon of Waynesburg that helped Canon-McMillan take a 29-28 victory in the finals of the WPIAL Class 3A Team Tournament at Peters Township High School Saturday.
Binni was one of seven bouts won by the Big Macs that broke the criteria their way after the dual meet finished in a 28-28 tie.
The Big Macs not only avenged an earlier loss to Waynesburg this season but stopped the Raiders from winning their fourth consecutive team title, a feat accomplished only by Canon-McMillan since the new format was installed by the WPIAL in 1979.
Spark in the C-M engine: Binni is normally a 127-pounder but will jump to 133 when strategy calls for it. He has been called the team’s spark plug by head coach Brian Krenzelak and he relishes that role.
“That’s a high compliment from Coach Slak,” said Binni. “I like to lead off matches and get the team going.”
Binni said the first time the two teams wrestled, it was a good effort that just came up short. The Big Macs dropped a 30-27 decision to Waynesburg despite Binni getting a technical fall over Albert Medlen at 127 pounds. Simon won a major decision over Luke Shaffer at 133.
“I thought the team performed pretty well, considering that was our first match of the year,” Binni said. “You can’t expect a perfect match. We were going to improve but it was a good showing.”
State of mind: Binni takes a 31-4 record into the PIAA team tournament that begins Thursday in Hershey. He carries an 84-24 record over three seasons, beating his wins record every year.
“Winning a WPIAL team title has been a huge goal of mine for a very long time,” Binni said. “To get it done with the group of guys we have, teammates I’ve been around for a very long time, was a special moment.”
Winning a state team title would be the ultimate for Binni.
“I was 4 or 5 years old when I started wrestling,” Binni said. “I was born in Philadelphia, Bucks County, and moved to Pittsburgh when I was 4 or 5 years old. I liked Philadelphia but I like Pittsburgh better.”
Compiled by Joe Tuscano
Assistant Sports Editor
Joe Tuscano has been with the Observer-Reporter since 1980. He has covered all sports for the newspaper, including the Steelers, Pirates, Pitt football, local college football and wrestling.
