He is responsible for making a paperless wrestling tournament, no small feat for anyone.
But Frank Vulcano has embraced technology and the sport has prospered.
Now, the sport is embracing him by enshrining him in the Pennnsylvania Wrestling Coaches Associations Hall of Fame
Vulcano was supposed to be inducted last year but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the class to be enshrined with the 2021 honorees.
“I found out right before COVID because it was supposed to be that spring,” said Vulcano. “It’s a great honor. I was surprised. It’s still a great honor.”
Vulcano will be joined by Dave Ciafre, successful wrestling coach at Sharon High School; Tim Flynn, former wrestling coach at Edinboro University and current head coach at West Virginia University; the late Joel Kislin, an All-America at Hofstra University and 35-year coach at a number of Pennsylvania High Schools; Scott Schleicher, who became one of three wrestlers at Navy to win 100 matches; Nathan Galloway, a three-time state champion from State College; the late Craig Phillips, a longtime wrestling writer for the Meadville Tribune, the Oil City Derrick and the Franklin News Herald; Dr. James Hosage, longtime official for the PIAA; Lee Todora, a two-time state champion from Salisbury Township; Bob Ferraro, a two-time NCAA Division I All American at 150 pounds at Indiana State; Bobby Ferraro. a two-time All-Amrica at Bucknell University; Jarrod King, an NCAA Division I champion from Edinboro University; Walter Peppelman, a PIAA champion from Central Dauphin; Brian Kapusta; a two-time PIAA champion from Greensburg Salem; and Dr. Douglas Wyland, team physician for Boiling Springs High School.
The group will be inducted Sunday, Oct. 17 at Mountainview Country Club in Boalsburg.
Vulcano got great satisfaction from his embracing technology, making tournaments much easier to follow.
“Technology has come a long way,” said Vulcano, who heads the WPIAL wrestling committee and is athletic director at Canon-McMillan High School. “We’ve tried to stay on top of it. As we progressed, we tried to get everyone on the same page.”
Vulcano, who is director of the Powerade Tournament, will have one of the best field ever for the tournament with teams such as Wyoming Seminary, Malvern Prep, Waynesburg, Blair Academy, St. Edwards of Cleveland and Delbarton, the No.1 team in New Jersey.
“It seems we try to outdo the tournament each year,” said Vulcano. “This year, I think it will be the tops in the 55-year history of the tournament.”