The rain pelted the artificial turf at Peter Township’s High School football field but the players at practice didn’t really seem to notice.
This was Canon-McMillan week and it didn’t matter if it rained, snowed or sleeted, this was an important week of practice.
Just a few miles away from McMurray, the Big Macs were putting up with the same type of rain but couldn’t care less. This was Peters Township week and this was an important week of practice.
“This is a rivalry game so it means a little more,” said TJ Plack, head coach of Peters Township. “This is a different game, a rivalry game so there is a little more steam out there, a little more fire out there. Mike is an alumni and he wants this game. We want this game as well.”
This game, a non-conference encounter, wasn’t played last year because COVID-19 pandemic shortened the season. Two years ago, Peters Township came away with a 35-3 trouncing of the Big Macs.
But the outcomes have switched in each of the six years Evans has coached Canon-McMillan, save for last year when no teams played non-conference games.
Kickoff for this game is 7 p.m. tonight.
“I get excited about every game,” said Evans. “PT is well coached. I know a lot of their coaches.
“Everyone was talking about the Trinity-Canon-Mac rivalry being restoked. I don’t concentrate on rivalries being restoked. I concentrate on execution. Whoever comes out of the tunnel, we need to be ready for.”
Both teams got off to similar starts last week, throwing shutouts against their respective opponents. Peters Township disposed of Fox Chapel 37-0 while Canon-McMillan clobbered Trinity 48-0.
Peters Township, which has made two trips to the WPIAL Class 5A finals in the last two years, lost two Division I players in Donovan McMillon (Florida) and Corban Hondru (Miami of Ohio), the Observer-Reporter Football Player of the Year last season, and starting quarterback Logan Pfeuffer.
Sam Miller replaced Pfeuffer this season and if the first game is any indication, then Canon-McMilan will have its hands full. Miller completed half of his 16 passes for 72 yards and had a touchdown. Most important: no interceptions.
Canon-McMillan boast the running attack of Ryan Angott, who rushed 17 times for 163 yards and three touchdowns.
“Canon-McMillan is well-coached and every year we play them, they are going to hit you,” Plack said. “Mike has a good group of kids down there. They are young and hungry.
In other games
Burgettstown at West Greene: The question here is whether West Greene can rally from what had to be a depressing start, a 26-20 loss at Cameron (W.Va.). This game marks the debut of new Blue Devils head coach Greg Marshall.
Brownsville at McGuffey: The Highlanders took a 47-22 licking at the hands of Southmoreland. This is a winnable game for McGuffey.
Carmichaels at Charleroi: The Mikes are coming off an impressive 54-33 victory over Waynesburg. Charleroi is making its debut after two scrimmages.
Washington at Jefferson-Morgan: The Prexies will have to wait to make their home debut. Last week’s game had to be played at Canon-McMillan because of an electrical issue.
West Allegheny at Trinity: The Hillers get a chance to make up for the loss to Canon-McMillan when they play West Allegheny, which is making its season debut.